Concentrix : Analytics Climbs to the Top

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrix is positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group CX Analytics Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019. In measuring Concentrix capability, Everest Group noted a strong focus on innovation, proven capability in market impact and vision, and a clear investment strategy to further boost its advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

More than ever, CX analytics solutions are being used to drive business value by better understanding customer behavior, improve the bottom line, and increase customer and brand engagement.

"We are delighted to be positioned in the Leader category," said Jyllene Miller, Concentrix Senior Vice President, Marketing and Emerging Business. "This assessment strongly validates that our investment and capabilities in analytics is differentiated in the market, drives significant value to our clients, and showcases our leadership in the industry."

"Brands have a growing need to create more personalized, technology-driven solutions for their end-customers," said Kathy Juve, Concentrix Senior Vice President, Analytics and Consulting. "As a result, clients are increasingly relying on Concentrix to provide the analytics technology, insights, and professional services to achieve these critical objectives."

"Concentrix emerged as a leader because of its strong suite of analytics tools and partner vendors, focus on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities, and adoption of a consulting-led approach in engagements. Recent acquisitions have further expanded its capabilities to offer end-to-end analytics services to its clients. With a clear investment strategy and focus on innovation, Concentrix is well placed to help its clients with tailored analytics services and, more broadly, achieve their CX goals," said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group.

The Everest Group (CX) Analytics Services PEAK Matrix™ report focuses on CX analytics services delivered stand-alone or as part of broader Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) engagements. A report highlighting Concentrix capability is available for download at https://bit.ly/2VGJ4Q3

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public-sector. We are Different by Design. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

