HTC VIVE : and SYNNEX Corporation Deliver Leading Virtual Reality Offering for Enterprise Customers

SEATTLE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE®, a leader in premium virtual reality, today announced an agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, to deliver its virtual reality (VR) products to enterprise resellers. Through the agreement, resellers have access to HTC VIVE's VR offerings designed for markets including architecture, construction and engineering; product design; healthcare and medicine; and education. The offering is specifically available through SYNNEX' New Age Electronics division.

"We're continuing to see the demand for enterprise VR increase, as the technology rapidly shapes the way companies operate and communicate with their employees and customers," said Daniel O'Brien, General Manager Americas, HTC VIVE. "We're thrilled to work with SYNNEX to make virtual reality solutions available to both commercial sellers and their customers looking to take advantage of this technology."

HTC VIVE products available through SYNNEX Corporation include:

VIVE Focus Plus, the newest premium VR standalone headset for enterprise customers. The new Focus Plus brings users more immersive experiences, greater comfort for extended VR sessions, and new fresnel lenses to enhance visual clearness.

VIVE Pro VR System and the VIVE Pro Starter Kit, the market's most immersive PC-powered VR hardware built for professional users. The VIVE Pro has superior resolution, high performance headphones, and was strategically built with enhanced ergonomics to ensure long-wear comfort.

VIVE Pro Eye, a VR headset built with integrated eye tracking, giving users new levels of accessibility, including gaze-oriented menu navigation. Additionally, it allows businesses and developers to gather more data about their training environments and offer product design unprecedented levels of feedback.

According to Fred Towns, President of SYNNEX' New Age Electronics division, "As the virtual reality category evolves to include more applications for a range of business environments, it's important that we equip resellers with a leading enterprise offering like HTC VIVE. We're excited to be part of the evolution where business users can immerse themselves into new digital worlds to learn, manage projects and solve problems from wherever they are."

To learn more about HTC VIVE through SYNNEX Corporation, contact naesales@synnex.com.

About HTC VIVE

VIVE is a first-of-its-kind virtual reality platform, built and optimized for premium VR and true-to-life interactions. Built on the SteamVR and WAVE platforms, VIVE delivers on the promise of VR with game-changing technology and best-in-class content. VIVE has created the strongest ecosystem for VR hardware and software, bringing VR to consumers, developers and enterprises alike. The VIVE ecosystem is built around the best VR hardware in market, supported by VIVE X, a $100 million accelerator for VR and related technology start-ups, VIVEPORT, a global platform and app store with the world's first VR subscription model that operates in more than 60 countries, and VIVE Studios, its VR content development and publishing initiative.

About New Age Electronics

New Age Electronics , a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a sales and supply chain solutions innovator that provides consumer technology (CT) manufacturers with a broad offering of logistics, distribution and remanufactured services. Extensive experience in the CT industry and a customer-centric approach has made New Age Electronics the provider of choice. New Age Electronics distinguishes itself with efficient operations and relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Founded in 1988, New Age Electronics is headquartered in Carson, California. For more information about New Age Electronics, call (310) 549-0000, toll-free (888) 234-0300 or visit the company's website at www.synnex.com/nae .

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com .

