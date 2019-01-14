SYNNEX : Celebrates 15 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, will celebrate its 15th anniversary of being listed on the NYSE by ringing The Opening Bell today at 9:30 am EST. Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Witt, SYNNEX Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Caldwell, Concentrix President, will be joined by nine staff from around the world who have excelled in executing business excellence while daily demonstrating SYNNEX's culture in 2018.

"After announcing record annual results last week, we are very pleased to celebrate 15 years on the NYSE today," said Polk. "SYNNEX is defined by its 3V's philosophy of Visibility in everything we do, accelerating Velocity in our daily interactions, which enables Value to be created for our vendors and customers. The SYNNEX and Concentrix staff joining us today have demonstrated these values and reflect a team of over 220 thousand associates who have contributed to SYNNEX's 30 plus years of consecutive profitability."

