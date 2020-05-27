SYNNEX Corporation : Advances to #130 on 2020 FORTUNE 500 List

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that it is now #130 on the FORTUNE 500. Since its debut in 2007 at #360, SYNNEX has moved up 230 spots in the listing of the largest US companies ranked by annual revenue.

SYNNEX reported $23.8 billion in revenue for its 2019 fiscal year, a 20% year-over-year increase.

"Our continued progress in the Fortune 500 rankings is a reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit and determination of our global team that has allowed SYNNEX to be successful through many economic cycles," said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in five primary industry verticals: technology and consumer electronics; communications and media banking; retail, travel and ecommerce; banking, financial services and insurance; and healthcare. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

