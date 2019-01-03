SYNNEX Corporation : Announces the Appointment of Michael Urban as President of Worldwide Technology Solutions Distribution

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it has appointed Michael Urban as President of Worldwide Technology Solutions Distribution of the company, effective February 2019. Mr. Urban will report to Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer of SYNNEX Corporation.

Mr. Urban will lead and manage SYNNEX' worldwide Technology Solutions distribution business, overseeing the strategic direction of global distribution, logistics and integration services operations. Mr. Urban is an industry veteran with over 25 years of distribution and IT experience. His most recent experience includes over six years with a global IT distributor in progressive leadership and operational roles on a worldwide level. Mr. Urban also has significant experience as an entrepreneur, founding and operating several IT companies and served as Chief Executive Officer of a European based IT distributor.

"Michael brings a wealth of leadership and operational experience to this new role. Our partners and the execution of our ongoing distribution business strategic initiatives will benefit from the consolidation of our global Technology Solutions distribution business under one leader," stated Mr. Polk. "With his substantial industry experience, along with his entrepreneurial spirit, Michael will make a great addition to our management team."

"I am very excited to be joining the SYNNEX team," stated Michael Urban. "The IT channel is in constant transition and I believe SYNNEX is positioned well to capitalize on the ever changing and dynamic IT distribution environment. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team on this journey."

