SYNNEX Corporation : Named 2019 U.S. Distributor of the Year by CommScope's Ruckus Business

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it was named 2019 U.S. Distributor of the Year by CommScope's Ruckus business at the Big Dogs Partner Conference in Washington, D.C. SYNNEX is recognized for its outstanding efforts to cross sell portfolio opportunities as well as its commitment to driving growth of Ruckus solutions in the IT channel while supporting partner enablement. SYNNEX has been honored as distributor of the year by Ruckus multiple times since 2014, including in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

"This award is a testament to our team's ongoing commitment to driving growth and enabling the success of the Ruckus portfolio in the channel," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "CommScope is a valued partner and supports our position as a top distributor in the networking space as we continue to build out exceptional networking offerings that deliver great value to our customers."

To support the Ruckus portfolio, SYNNEX' dedicated team offers a range of training and enablement events to advise customers on cross selling opportunities. This year, the team supported Ruckus around its anti-vaping for K-12 education and Velocity promotions; offered exclusive incentives for first time buyers; and provided comprehensive heat mapping services and white glove installation to help partners identify needs and encourage them to purchase from across the entire Ruckus portfolio.

"SYNNEX is a prime example of the channel success that can be achieved through a strong vendor distributor relationship," said Raelyn Kritzer, Vice President, Worldwide Channels for CommScope. "We applaud them for their continued commitment to driving our business forward while serving as trusted advisors to our mutual partners as they take their wired and wireless networking solutions to market."

SYNNEX continues to support partners around their go-to-market strategies for networking and provides them with the services and support today's end-users demand. This includes custom, dedicated offerings to help partners grow including pre- and post-sale support services; creative financing options; ongoing training and education; and partner enablement support.

