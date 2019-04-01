SYNNEX Corporation : Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

Log in
04/01/2019

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, has been named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year."  Presented during HP Reinvent, HP's largest global partner forum, which brings together more than 1,400 HP channel partners from across the globe, HP's Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing HP partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. SYNNEX Corporation is recognized as the 2019 U.S. Top Distributor.

SYNNEX Corporation

HP's 2019 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and awards were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers. SYNNEX was honored in all three product categories.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said Stephanie Dismore, Vice President and General Manager, Americas Channels at HP Inc. "We congratulate SYNNEX on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"SYNNEX and HP have a long history of success in the IT channel, and we are pleased to continue to deliver leading offerings across three of HP's core commercial product categories," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "By focusing on continued innovation, our team is able to meet and often exceed the needs of our customers seeking HP offerings."

For more information about HP through SYNNEX, visit www.synnexcorp.com/us/hpi/. To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation 
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises.  SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.  Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com

Safe Harbor Statement 
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release. 

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.  

SNX-G 

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-named-hp-inc-partner-of-the-year-300822057.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
