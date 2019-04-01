SYNNEX Corporation : Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, has been named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." Presented during HP Reinvent, HP's largest global partner forum, which brings together more than 1,400 HP channel partners from across the globe, HP's Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing HP partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. SYNNEX Corporation is recognized as the 2019 U.S. Top Distributor.

HP's 2019 U.S. partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and awards were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers. SYNNEX was honored in all three product categories.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said Stephanie Dismore, Vice President and General Manager, Americas Channels at HP Inc. "We congratulate SYNNEX on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"SYNNEX and HP have a long history of success in the IT channel, and we are pleased to continue to deliver leading offerings across three of HP's core commercial product categories," said David Dennis, Executive Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "By focusing on continued innovation, our team is able to meet and often exceed the needs of our customers seeking HP offerings."

