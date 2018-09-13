SYNNEX Corporation : Provides Update on Pending Acquisition of Convergys and Announces Date for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the pending acquisition of Convergys is expected to close earlier than anticipated. Regarding the transaction, both SYNNEX and Convergys have set their shareholder vote meetings for October 3, 2018, and SYNNEX expects to obtain all required regulatory approvals and to close the transaction shortly after the shareholder meetings. The close of the transaction is subject to the approval of shareholders from both companies, regulatory requirements, and any remaining customary closing conditions.

"Upon the close, Convergys will bring forth a unique set of assets to our portfolio and will greatly enhance our global leadership position," said Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and President of Concentrix Corporation. "Our combined customers and prospects will benefit from the strategic value of our integrated service offerings. This will provide a strong opportunity ahead to drive year over year growth, utilizing our incredible talent pool while leveraging a more robust geographic footprint."

In connection with the ongoing preliminary integration efforts of Convergys, SYNNEX is updating its cost synergy estimates relating to the pending transaction. At the time of the acquisition announcement on June 28, 2018, SYNNEX estimated it would achieve a minimum of $150 million in total cost synergies over a 3-year period post transaction integration, with an expected target of $50 million in the first year. SYNNEX now expects an accelerated pace of achieving $75 million in the first year.

In anticipation of the earlier closing date, SYNNEX will announce its financial results for the fiscal 2018 third quarter ended August 31, 2018 on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, after the market close. An earnings call will be held at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET), hosted by SYNNEX executive management including Dennis Polk, Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Witt, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and President of Concentrix Corporation. During this call, SYNNEX looks forward to sharing more details on the expected combined business of Concentrix and Convergys.

SYNNEX's quarterly earnings press release will be posted on http://ir.synnex.com.

Q3 FY2018 Earnings Call

Date: Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET)

To Listen via Telephone:

Passcode for the call is "SNX"

(866) 393-4306

(734) 385-2616 (for International Callers)

To Listen via Internet:

Live audio broadcast of the earnings call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at approximately two hours after the earnings call has concluded.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across many continents. Our 100,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and ecommerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit http://www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About Convergys

Convergys delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages around the globe. We partner with our clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. We are committed to delighting our clients and their customers, delivering value to our shareholders, and creating opportunities for our talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. Visit http://www.convergys.com to learn more.

