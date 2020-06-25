SYNNEX Corporation : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results 0 06/25/2020 | 04:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Q2 FY20



Q2 FY19



Net change Revenue ($M)

$ 5,533



$ 5,723



-3.3%



Operating income ($M)

$ 111.7



$ 174.7



-36.0%



Non-GAAP operating income ($M)(1)

$ 161.5



$ 244.1



-33.8%



Operating margin



2.02 %



3.05 %

-103 bps



Non-GAAP operating margin(1)



2.92 %



4.26 %

-134 bps



Net income ($M)

$ 57.0



$ 114.5



-50.2%



Non-GAAP net income ($M)(1)

$ 94.3



$ 146.8



-35.8%



Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")

$ 1.10



$ 2.23



-50.7%



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1)

$ 1.83



$ 2.86



-36.0%



"Our Q2 performance is a true testament to the skills of our associates, our nimble and resilient operational capabilities, and it further validates our business strategies in this challenging period," said Dennis Polk, SYNNEX President and CEO. "I deeply appreciate the ongoing efforts and dedication of our worldwide team." Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights Technology Solutions: Revenue was $4.5 billion , down 2.1% from the prior fiscal year second quarter. Operating income was $88 million , or 2.0% of segment revenue, compared to $112 million , or 2.5% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $98 million , or 2.2% of segment revenue, compared to $124 million , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Revenue was , down 2.1% from the prior fiscal year second quarter. Operating income was , or 2.0% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.5% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 2.2% of segment revenue, compared to , or 2.7% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Concentrix: Revenue was $1.1 billion , down 8.1% from the prior fiscal year second quarter. Operating income was $24 million , or 2.2% of segment revenue, compared to $62 million , or 5.4% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $63 million , or 6.0% of segment revenue, compared to $120 million , or 10.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Revenue was , down 8.1% from the prior fiscal year second quarter. Operating income was , or 2.2% of segment revenue, compared to , or 5.4% of segment revenue in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was , or 6.0% of segment revenue, compared to , or 10.3% of segment revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter. The trailing fiscal four quarters Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") was 8.7% compared to 8.2% in the prior fiscal year second quarter. The adjusted trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC was 10.6%.

Cash generated from operations was approximately $1.2 billion for the quarter. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook The following statements are based on SYNNEX current expectations for the fiscal 2020 third quarter. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, the amortization of intangibles and the related tax effects thereon. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $5.5 billion to $5.9 billion .

to . Net income is expected to be in the range of $67.0 million to $93.0 million and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of $103.9 million to $129.9 million .

to and on a non-GAAP basis, net income is expected to be in the range of to . Diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.79 and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.50 , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.3 million.

to and on a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of to , based on estimated outstanding diluted weighted average shares of 51.3 million. After-tax amortization of intangibles is expected to be $33.4 million , or $0.64 per share.

, or per share. After-tax acquisition-related and integration expense is expected to be $3.5 million , or $0.07 per share. Share Repurchase Announcement The SYNNEX board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $400 million of its common stock over a period of up to three years, effective July 1, 2020, replacing the previous three-year program. Stock repurchases may be made at management's discretion from time to time through open market or privately negotiated transactions, including pursuant to one or more Rule 10b5-1 trading plans adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Conference Call and Webcast SYNNEX will host a conference call at 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss second quarter fiscal 2020 results. Thursday, June 25, 2020

2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET)

Conference ID 7294773

Live call (866) 393-4306 or (763) 488-9145 (Int'l) Live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.synnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call. About SYNNEX SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com. About Concentrix Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in five primary industry verticals: technology and consumer electronics; communications and media; retail, travel and ecommerce; banking, financial services and insurance; and healthcare. We are Different by Design. Visit concentrix.com to learn more. (1)Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information In addition to the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, SYNNEX also uses adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs, the amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects thereon. The Company also uses adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") which excludes other income (expense), net and acquisition-related and integration expenses. In fiscal year 2019, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude gains upon the settlement of contingent consideration and a contingent gain related to the Westcon-Comstor Americas acquisition. In fiscal year 2018, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share also exclude the impact of an adjustment relating to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. This adjustment includes a transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate. SYNNEX' acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets which consist primarily of customer relationships, vendor lists and technology. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in the Company's statements of operations within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the Company's products and the services performed for the Company's clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments which neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised. Additionally, SYNNEX refers to revenue at constant currency or adjusting for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of SYNNEX' business performance. Financial results adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in the transaction currency using the comparable prior year periods' currency conversion rate. Generally, when the dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue reported at actual exchange rates. Trailing fiscal four quarters ROIC is defined as the last four quarters' tax effected operating income divided by the average of the last five quarterly balances of borrowings (excluding book overdraft) and equity, net of cash and cash equivalents in the United States. Adjusted ROIC is calculated by excluding the tax effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, restructuring costs and the amortization of intangibles from operating income and equity and the impact of the contingent consideration gain and a contingent gain and the U.S. tax reform adjustment on equity. SYNNEX also uses free cash flow, which is cash flow from operating activities, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. SYNNEX uses free cash flow to conduct and evaluate its business because, although it is similar to cash flow from operations, SYNNEX believes it is a more conservative measure of cash flows since purchases of fixed assets are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Free cash flow reflects an additional way of viewing SYNNEX' liquidity that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its cash flows. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow does not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Therefore, SYNNEX believes it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to its entire consolidated statements of cash flows. SYNNEX management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, to establish operational goals, and in some cases for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide investors with an understanding of SYNNEX' operational results and trends that more readily enable investors to analyze SYNNEX' base financial and operating performance and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of operational trends, as well as for planning and forecasting in future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with SYNNEX' consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of SYNNEX' GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is set forth in the supplemental information section at the end of this press release. Safe Harbor Statement Statements in this news release regarding SYNNEX Corporation that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, foresee, expect, may, will, provide, could and should and the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding operational capabilities; our expectations and outlook for the fiscal 2020 third quarter as to revenue, net income, non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, outstanding diluted weighted average shares, tax rate, after-tax amortization of intangibles, after-tax acquisition-related and integration expenses; capital allocation; and the anticipated benefits of the non-GAAP financial measures. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 or coronavirus, or other pandemics, and the impact of related governmental, individual and business responses, including the ability of our staff to travel to work, our ability to maintain adequate inventories, delivery capabilities, the impact on our customers and supply chain, and the impact on demand in general; general economic and market conditions; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the previously-announced separation of SYNNEX and Concentrix and the disruption such transaction might cause to our business; negative effects of the transaction announcement or the consummation of the proposed separation on the market price of the capital stock of SYNNEX; the unfavorable outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against us; the ability to retain key personnel; any weakness in information technology and consumer electronics spending; the loss or consolidation of one or more of our significant original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, suppliers or customers; market acceptance and product life of the products we assemble and distribute; competitive conditions in our industry and their impact on our margins; pricing, margin and other terms with our OEM suppliers; our ability to gain market share; variations in supplier-sponsored programs; changes in our costs and operating expenses; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws; risks associated with our international operations; uncertainties and variability in demand by our reseller and integration customers; supply shortages or delays; any termination or reduction in our floor plan financing arrangements; credit exposure to our reseller customers and negative trends in their businesses; any future incidents of theft; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation does not intend to update information contained in this press release, except as required by law. Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. DIFFERENT BY DESIGN is a trademark or registered trademark of Concentrix Corporation. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





May 31, 2020



November 30, 2019

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,112,556



$ 225,529

Accounts receivable, net



3,215,370





3,926,709

Receivable from vendors, net



310,993





368,505

Inventories



3,033,320





2,547,224

Other current assets



296,381





385,024

Total current assets



7,968,621





7,452,992

Property and equipment, net



563,346





569,899

Goodwill



2,234,068





2,254,402

Intangible assets, net



1,060,510





1,162,212

Deferred tax assets



117,621





97,539

Other assets



694,994





160,917

Total assets

$ 12,639,159



$ 11,697,960



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Borrowings, current

$ 159,440



$ 298,969

Accounts payable



3,405,317





3,149,443

Accrued compensation and benefits



373,539





402,771

Other accrued liabilities



1,281,969





723,716

Income taxes payable



9,031





32,223

Total current liabilities



5,229,297





4,607,122

Long-term borrowings



2,645,477





2,718,267

Other long-term liabilities



715,635





361,911

Deferred tax liabilities



214,370





222,210

Total liabilities



8,804,778





7,909,510

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 53,305 and 53,154 shares issued as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



53





53

Additional paid-in capital



1,566,764





1,545,421

Treasury stock, 2,453 and 2,399 shares as of May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively



(178,609)





(172,627)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(337,276)





(209,077)

Retained earnings



2,783,449





2,624,680

Total stockholders' equity



3,834,381





3,788,450

Total liabilities and equity

$ 12,639,159



$ 11,697,960

SYNNEX Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Revenue:































Products

$ 4,470,928



$ 4,567,072



$ 8,551,952



$ 8,647,757

Services



1,061,711





1,155,816





2,244,884





2,324,585

Total revenue



5,532,639





5,722,889





10,796,836





10,972,341

Cost of revenue:































Products



(4,196,312)





(4,297,096)





(8,022,232)





(8,130,213)

Services



(718,514)





(727,324)





(1,458,447)





(1,464,739)

Gross profit



617,812





698,468





1,316,157





1,377,389

Selling, general and administrative expenses



(506,088)





(523,813)





(1,015,778)





(1,040,771)

Operating income



111,724





174,655





300,379





336,618

Interest expense and finance charges, net



(33,921)





(43,144)





(70,297)





(84,750)

Other income (expense), net



1,466





21,546





3,847





20,851

Income before income taxes



79,270





153,057





233,929





272,719

Provision for income taxes



(22,310)





(38,584)





(54,385)





(71,140)

Net income

$ 56,960



$ 114,473



$ 179,544



$ 201,579

Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.11



$ 2.24



$ 3.49



$ 3.94

Diluted

$ 1.10



$ 2.23



$ 3.47



$ 3.92

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:































Basic



50,849





50,675





50,832





50,691

Diluted



51,047





50,939





51,137





50,933

SYNNEX Corporation Segment Information (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Revenue:































Technology Solutions

$ 4,470,928



$ 4,567,074



$ 8,551,952



$ 8,647,759

Concentrix



1,066,363





1,160,877





2,254,982





2,334,148

Inter-segment elimination



(4,652)





(5,063)





(10,098)





(9,565)

Consolidated

$ 5,532,639



$ 5,722,889



$ 10,796,836



$ 10,972,341



































Operating income:































Technology Solutions

$ 88,144



$ 112,393



$ 188,589



$ 213,764

Concentrix



23,580





62,263





111,791





122,853

Consolidated

$ 111,724



$ 174,655



$ 300,379



$ 336,618

SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Revenue in constant currency































Consolidated































Revenue

$ 5,532,639



$ 5,722,889



$ 10,796,836



$ 10,972,341

Foreign currency translation



68,323













76,517









Revenue in constant currency

$ 5,600,962



$ 5,722,889



$ 10,873,353



$ 10,972,341



































Technology Solutions































Revenue

$ 4,470,928



$ 4,567,074



$ 8,551,952



$ 8,647,759

Foreign currency translation



46,015













46,690









Revenue in constant currency

$ 4,516,943



$ 4,567,074



$ 8,598,642



$ 8,647,759



































Concentrix































Revenue

$ 1,066,363



$ 1,160,877



$ 2,254,982



$ 2,334,148

Foreign currency translation



22,308













29,827









Revenue in constant currency

$ 1,088,671



$ 1,160,877



$ 2,284,809



$ 2,334,148







































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Selling, general and administrative expenses































Consolidated































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 506,088



$ 523,813



$ 1,015,778



$ 1,040,771

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,468





16,533





18,538





44,382

Amortization of intangibles



46,031





52,441





92,902





104,898

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 456,589



$ 454,839



$ 904,338



$ 891,491



































Technology Solutions































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 186,472



$ 157,586



$ 341,132



$ 303,781

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





649





—





981

Amortization of intangibles



9,947





10,975





20,135





21,969

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 176,525



$ 145,962



$ 320,997



$ 280,831



































Concentrix































GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 321,590



$ 368,265



$ 678,569



$ 740,983

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,468





15,884





18,538





43,401

Amortization of intangibles



36,084





41,466





72,767





82,929

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 282,038



$ 310,915



$ 587,264



$ 614,653

SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Operating income and Operating margin































Consolidated































Revenue

$ 5,532,639



$ 5,722,889



$ 10,796,836



$ 10,972,341



































GAAP operating income

$ 111,724



$ 174,655



$ 300,379



$ 336,618

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,468





16,533





18,538





44,382

Amortization of intangibles



46,326





52,864





93,492





105,721

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 161,518



$ 244,052



$ 412,409



$ 486,721



































GAAP operating margin



2.02 %



3.05 %



2.78 %



3.07 % Non-GAAP operating margin



2.92 %



4.26 %



3.82 %



4.44 %

































Technology Solutions































Segment revenue

$ 4,470,928



$ 4,567,074



$ 8,551,952



$ 8,647,759



































GAAP operating income

$ 88,144



$ 112,393



$ 188,589



$ 213,764

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





649





—





981

Amortization of intangibles



9,947





10,975





20,135





21,969

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 98,091



$ 124,017



$ 208,724



$ 236,714



































GAAP operating margin



1.97 %



2.46 %



2.21 %



2.47 % Non-GAAP operating margin



2.19 %



2.72 %



2.44 %



2.74 %

































Concentrix































Segment revenue

$ 1,066,363



$ 1,160,877



$ 2,254,982



$ 2,334,148



































GAAP operating income

$ 23,580



$ 62,263



$ 111,791



$ 122,853

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,468





15,884





18,538





43,401

Amortization of intangibles



36,379





41,889





73,357





83,752

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 63,427



$ 120,036



$ 203,686



$ 250,006



































GAAP operating margin



2.21 %



5.36 %



4.96 %



5.26 % Non-GAAP operating margin



5.95 %



10.34 %



9.03 %



10.71 % SYNNEX Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures (currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Amounts may not add due to rounding) (continued)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Adjusted EBITDA































Consolidated































Net income

$ 56,960



$ 114,473



$ 179,544



$ 201,579

Interest expense and finance charges, net



33,921





43,144





70,297





84,750

Provision for income taxes



22,310





38,584





54,385





71,140

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



35,998





38,890





73,535





80,407

Amortization of intangibles



46,326





52,864





93,492





105,721

EBITDA

$ 195,515



$ 287,955



$ 471,253



$ 543,597

Other (income) expense, net (excluding amounts included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



(1,702)





(21,375)





(4,365)





(20,680)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,704





16,362





19,056





44,211

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 197,517



$ 282,942



$ 485,944



$ 567,128





































































Technology Solutions































Net income

$ 50,192



$ 90,258



$ 118,706



$ 148,302

Interest expense and finance charges, net



20,992





19,442





39,784





37,950

Provision for income taxes



16,786





23,657





29,069





48,134

Depreciation



5,837





5,475





11,713





10,844

Amortization of intangibles



9,947





10,975





20,135





21,969

EBITDA

$ 103,754



$ 149,807



$ 219,407



$ 267,199

Other (income) expense, net



174





(20,965)





1,029





(20,621)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



—





649





—





981

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 103,928



$ 129,491



$ 220,436



$ 247,559





































































Concentrix































Net income

$ 6,768



$ 24,215



$ 60,838



$ 53,277

Interest expense and finance charges, net



12,928





23,702





30,513





46,801

Provision for income taxes



5,524





14,926





25,315





23,006

Depreciation (excluding accelerated depreciation included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



30,161





33,415





61,822





69,563

Amortization of intangibles



36,379





41,889





73,357





83,752

EBITDA

$ 91,760



$ 138,147



$ 251,845



$ 276,399

Other (income) expense, net (excluding amounts included in acquisition-related and integration expenses below)



(1,876)





(410)





(5,394)





(60)

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,704





15,713





19,056





43,230

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 93,588



$ 153,450



$ 265,507



$ 319,569

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020







May 31, 2019

Net income



































Net income

$ 56,960



$ 114,473



$ 179,544







$ 201,579

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



3,704





16,362





19,056









44,211

Amortization of intangibles



46,326





52,864





93,492









105,721

Contingent consideration



—





(19,034)





—









(19,034)

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(12,657)





(17,820)





(28,508)









(39,780)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 94,333



$ 146,845



$ 263,584







$ 292,697







































Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS")(2)



































Net income

$ 56,960



$ 114,473



$ 179,544







$ 201,579

Less: net income allocated to participating securities



648





1,027





2,138









1,813

Net income attributable to common stockholders



56,312





113,446





177,406









199,766

Acquisition-related and integration expenses attributable to common stockholders



3,662





16,216





18,839









43,814

Amortization of intangibles attributable to common stockholders



45,799





52,391





92,429









104,772

Contingent consideration attributable to common stockholders



—





(18,864)





—









(18,863)

Income taxes related to the above attributable to common stockholders(1)



(12,513)





(17,661)





(28,184)









(39,423)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 93,259



$ 145,528



$ 260,490







$ 290,065







































Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted:



51,047





50,939





51,137









50,933







































Diluted EPS(2)

$ 1.10



$ 2.23



$ 3.47







$ 3.92

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



0.07





0.32





0.37









0.86

Amortization of intangibles



0.90





1.03





1.81









2.06

Contingent consideration



—





(0.37)





—









(0.37)

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(0.25)





(0.35)





(0.55)









(0.77)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 1.83



$ 2.86



$ 5.09







$ 5.70

SYNNEX Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures

(Amounts may not add due to rounding)

(continued)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Amounts in thousands)

May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Free cash flow































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 1,168,340



$ 110,920



$ 1,226,481



$ (47,380)

Purchases of property and equipment



(32,720)





(31,612)





(84,620)





(60,412)

Free cash flow

$ 1,135,620



$ 79,308



$ 1,141,861



$ (107,792)





Forecast





Three Months Ending August 31, 2020

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Low



High

Net income

$ 67.0



$ 93.0

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



4.7





4.7

Amortization of intangibles



45.8





45.8

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(13.6)





(13.6)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 103.9



$ 129.9



















Diluted EPS(2)

$ 1.29



$ 1.79

Acquisition-related and integration expenses



0.09





0.09

Amortization of intangibles



0.88





0.88

Income taxes related to the above(1)



(0.26)





(0.26)

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.00



$ 2.50



















(1)The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. (2)Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. Unvested restricted stock awards granted to employees are considered participating securities. For purposes of calculating Diluted EPS, Net income allocated to participating securities was approximately 1.1% and 1.2% of Net income for the three and six months ended May 31, 2020, respectively and approximately 0.9% for both the three and six months ended May 31, 2019. Net income allocable to participating securities is estimated to be approximately 1.1% of the forecasted Net income for the three months ending August 31, 2020. SYNNEX Corporation Calculation of Financial Metrics (currency in thousands) (Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding) Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC")



May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

ROIC















Operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$ 777,522



$ 651,356

Income taxes on operating income(1)



(193,488)





(180,472)

Operating income after taxes

$ 584,034



$ 470,884



















Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft (last five quarters average)

$ 3,152,659



$ 2,823,841

Total equity (last five quarters average)



3,723,476





3,025,133

Less: U.S. cash and cash equivalents (last five quarters average)



(200,925)





(72,005)

Total invested capital

$ 6,675,210



$ 5,776,969



















ROIC



8.7 %



8.2 %

















Adjusted ROIC















Non-GAAP operating income (trailing fiscal four quarters)

$ 1,021,384



$ 914,086

Income taxes on Non-GAAP operating income(1)



(252,581)





(245,443)

Non-GAAP operating income after taxes

$ 768,803



$ 668,643



















Total invested capital

$ 6,675,210



$ 5,776,969

Tax effected impact of cumulative non-GAAP adjustments (last five quarters average)



574,105





393,858

Total Non-GAAP invested capital

$ 7,249,315



$ 6,170,827



















Adjusted ROIC



10.6 %



10.8 % (1)Income taxes on GAAP operating income was calculated using the effective year-to-date tax rates during the respective periods. Income taxes on non-GAAP operating income was calculated by excluding the tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments using the effective year-to-date tax rate during the respective periods. In fiscal year 2018, the effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating income excludes the impact of the transition tax on accumulated overseas profits and the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities to the new U.S. tax rate related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio







May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Total borrowings, excluding book overdraft

(a)

$ 2,804,460



$ 3,517,322

Trailing fiscal four quarters Adjusted EBITDA

(b)

$ 1,171,789



$ 1,050,928

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio

(c)=(a)/(b)



2.4





3.3

SYNNEX Corporation

Calculation of Financial Metrics

(currency in thousands)

(Amounts may not add or compute due to rounding)

(continued) Cash Conversion Cycle







Three Months Ended









May 31, 2020



May 31, 2019

Days sales outstanding



















Revenue (products and services)

(a)

$ 5,532,639



$ 5,722,889

Accounts receivable, net

(b)



3,215,370





3,457,110

Days sales outstanding

(c) = (b)/((a)/the number of

days during the period)



53





56























Days inventory outstanding



















Cost of revenue (products and services)

(d)

$ 4,914,826



$ 5,024,420

Inventories

(e)



3,033,320





2,608,453

Days inventory outstanding

(f) = (e)/((d)/the number of

days during the period)



57





48























Days payable outstanding



















Cost of revenue (products and services)

(g)

$ 4,914,826



$ 5,024,420

Accounts payable

(h)



3,405,317





2,764,919

Days payable outstanding

(i) = (h)/((g)/the number of

days during the period)



64





51























Cash conversion cycle

(j) = (c)+(f)-(i)



46





53

Investor Contact :

Mary Lai

Investor Relations

SYNNEX Corporation

marylai@synnex.com

(510) 668-8436 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2020-results-301084022.html SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

