SYNNEX : Hyve Solutions Announces Eight-Socket Hyperscale Computing Platform Design

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2020 Open Compute Project Virtual Summit) – Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today is showcasing its upcoming new hyperscale computing platform. As one of the industry's first eight-socket systems designed for hyperscale computing, the platform will deliver a more capable, flexible infrastructure with CPU-based accelerators to meet the needs of today's rapidly changing mix of deep learning (training and inferencing) plus general compute workloads, thus simplifying infrastructure planning. The platform is expected to be available in Q3 2020.

Today's hyperscale infrastructure addresses a rapidly expanding set of hyperscale workloads over general computing, analytics and deep learning. While there is a growing set of technology solutions, planning the scale of infrastructure to precisely meet each workload type becomes challenging. A server platform that can address all workload types is a tool that mitigates planning uncertainties.

"As the hyperscale market continues to evolve, it's critical that we continue to innovate and deliver next-level solutions," notes Steve Ichinaga, President, Hyve Solutions and Hyve Design Solutions. "These new system optimizations not only address the evolution of general computing needs but the continued market changes occurring due to developments around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics."

"This upcoming eight-socket platform from Hyve Solutions is being designed to take advantage of future 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors with Intel Deep Learning Boost technologies, specifically BFloat16 and int8 support for built-in AI acceleration," says Anurag Handa, Vice President Cloud and Enterprise Solutions Group, Intel Corporation. "This will enable hyperscale providers to excel at demanding training and inference AI workloads as well as general compute needs while simplifying their supply planning."

Hyve Solutions will feature the new platform in its booth during the OCP Virtual Summit at https://bit.ly/HyveOCP.

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

