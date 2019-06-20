Log in
SYNNEX CORPORATION

SYNNEX : Named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International

06/20/2019

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that it has been named North American Distribution Partner of the Year by Digi International, a leading global provider of the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The award was presented during Digi International's Global IoT Conference held earlier this month and recognizes SYNNEX' Stellr™ business unit, which develops comprehensive solutions that address the convergence of cloud, mobility and IoT.

According to Rob Moyer, Senior Vice President, Cloud Services, Mobility, and IoT, SYNNEX Corporation, 'Digi is a significant partner for us, and this award affirms our teams' joint commitment to driving growth around IoT products and services. Together, we can deploy simple, yet transformative solutions to help partners take advantage of the many opportunities within the IoT ecosystem.'

In addition to helping drive Digi International's IT channel growth, SYNNEX is recognized for implementing competitive service offerings and aligning with strategic vertical markets and partner ecosystems.

'SYNNEX continues to operate ahead of the curve as a distributor of mobility and IoT products, helping partners capitalize on real-world opportunities they may not have known existed previously,' said Richard Halliday, Vice President, Channel Sales and Alliances, Digi International. 'We applaud them for their innovative approach and continued commitment to IoT success in the channel.'

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises.  SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.  Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2019 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, STELLR and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and STELLR™ Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. 

SNX-G

Media Contact:
Eliza Bostian
Hughes Agency
For SYNNEX Corporation
(864) 271-0718
elizab@hughes-agency.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-named-north-american-distribution-partner-of-the-year-by-digi-international-300872215.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Disclaimer

SYNNEX Corporation published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 16:58:01 UTC
