Synopsys : 2019 Investor Day Highlights

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today hosted the previously announced live public webcast of its New York investor meeting. Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO, Trac Pham, CFO, and other members of the management team discussed Synopsys' strategic priorities, highlighted market dynamics that are driving growth, and provided an update on our technology and new products.

The company also reaffirmed its fiscal second quarter and full year 2019 financial guidance and updated its long-term financial objectives.

A link for the replay of the event webcast, as well as presented slides, is available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

