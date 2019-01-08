Log in
Synopsys : CEO Aart de Geus to Speak at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/08/2019 | 05:31pm EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Aart de Geus, Chairman and Co-CEO, will speak at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, in New York, on January 15, 2019.

This event will be broadcast live on the Internet via the Synopsys corporate website, at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).  To access the live webcast event, please go to the website ten minutes prior to the start, to register and to download and install any necessary multimedia software.  The webcast replay of the presentation can be accessed at the Synopsys corporate website approximately ten minutes following the conclusion of the live event.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.  

Investor Contact:                                                                 
Roberta Reid
Synopsys, Inc.                                                                        
(650) 584-1901

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-co-ceo-aart-de-geus-to-speak-at-21st-annual-needham-growth-conference-300775247.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
