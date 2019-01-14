Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Synopsys    SNPS

SYNOPSYS (SNPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 09:48:05 am
87.315 USD   -0.45%
2018SYNOPSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
2018How U.S. tax reform rewards companies that shift profit to tax havens
RE
2017SYNOPSYS, INC. : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synopsys : Habana Labs Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for High-Performance AI Processor SoC Using DesignWare IP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 09:19am EST

Habana Labs Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for High-Performance AI Processor SoC Using DesignWare IP

Silicon-Proven DesignWare IP for PCI Express 4.0 Delivers 16 GT/s Data Transfer Rate to Meet AI Inference Throughput Requirements

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 14, 2019Highlights:

  • Habana Labs achieved first-pass silicon success for its Goya inference processor SoC using Synopsys' DesignWare Controller and PHY IPfor PCI Express 4.0
  • DesignWare IP for PCI Express 4.0 in 16-nm FinFET process delivers the required 16 GT/s data rate and all key features needed for the AI application
  • The Goya AI processor card and the HL-1000 chip, have been added to the PCI-SIG integrators list for PCI Express 3.0 x16, operating at 8 GT/s, as Add-in Cards and Components lists, respectively

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Habana Labs, Ltd. has achieved first-pass silicon success for its Goyainference processor system-on-chip (SoC) using DesignWare® Controller and PHY IP Solutions for PCI Express® 4.0. The silicon-proven IP, operating at 16 GT/s data rate and supporting all key features of the PCI Express 4.0 specification, and compliant with PCI Express 3.0, enabled Habana Labs to meet the required real-time data connectivity of their artificial intelligence (AI) SoC. Integrating Synopsys' IP for PCI Express also helped Habana Labs receive PCI-SIG certification with other host systems implementing the PCI Express 3.0 interface. Successful interoperability was also observed with systems operating at 16 GT/s PCI Express 4.0 speeds. The Goya inference processor delivers 15,012 images per second throughput with 1.3 mega-second latency on the ResNet-50 benchmark, while simultaneously attaining power efficiency of 150 images/second/watt. Due to the success of the Goya SoC, Habana Labs has also integrated Synopsys' DesignWare IP for PCI Express 4.0 into the next-generation Gaudi training processor SoC.

'For our fast AI inference processor, we needed a proven PCI Express IP solution that provided the required data throughput and accelerated our time-to-production,' said Eitan Medina, chief business officer at Habana Labs. 'After an extensive evaluation process, we selected Synopsys' leading 16 GT/s DesignWare IP for PCI Express 4.0 due to its established track record in the industry and advanced features required for the most demanding data-intensive SoCs like the Goya and Gaudi AI processors.'

'Today's advanced AI SoCs need to integrate IP solutions that meet a range of specialized processing, memory performance, and real-time data connectivity requirements,' said John Koeter, vice president of marketing for IP at Synopsys. 'Synopsys provides the industry's broadest IP portfolio to address these specific design challenges, enabling innovative companies like Habana Labs to accelerate the development of their SoCs and differentiate in the fast-moving AI market.'

Additional Resources

For more information on DesignWare IP Solutions for PCI Express visit the web page.
For more information on DesignWare IP for artificial intelligence visit the web page.

About DesignWare IP

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors, and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys' IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits, and IP subsystems. Synopsys' extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support, and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market. For more information on DesignWare IP, visit http://www.synopsys.com/designware.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
 Norma Sengstock
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-4084
norma@synopsys.com

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Disclaimer

Synopsys Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 14:18:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNOPSYS
09:19aSYNOPSYS : Habana Labs Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for High-Performance ..
PU
01/09SYNOPSYS : Innovium Selects Synopsys' IC Validator for Physical Signoff
PR
01/08SYNOPSYS : CEO Aart de Geus to Speak at 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
PR
2018SYNOPSYS : Industry Leaders Collaborate with Synopsys on Modeling Standards to A..
PR
2018SYNOPSYS : RSoft Product Updates Advance Optical Design for AR/VR Systems
PR
2018SYNOPSYS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2018CIRRUS LOGIC : Names Synopsys' Deirdre Hanford to Board of Directors
AQ
2018SYNOPSYS : and imec Demonstrate Accelerated Modeling of Innovative Complementary..
PR
2018SYNOPSYS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2018SYNOPSYS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 321 M
EBIT 2019 776 M
Net income 2019 426 M
Finance 2019 782 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,28
P/E ratio 2020 28,22
EV / Sales 2019 3,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 13 114 M
Chart SYNOPSYS
Duration : Period :
Synopsys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOPSYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chi-Foon Chan President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aart J. de Geus Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Trac Pham Chief Financial Officer
Antun Domic Chief Technology Officer
Hasmukh Ranjan Chief Information Officer & Corporate VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOPSYS4.12%13 002
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.21%800 399
RED HAT0.24%30 774
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.50%22 774
SPLUNK INC11.75%17 130
CITRIX SYSTEMS3.59%14 126
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.