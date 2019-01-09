Synopsys : Innovium Selects Synopsys' IC Validator for Physical Signoff

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Innovium adopts IC Validator for physical signoff of flagship TERALYNX switch

Deploys IC Validator on 250+ CPUs to achieve excellent performance scaling

IC Validator delivers full-chip DRC and LVS signoff within a day

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Innovium, Inc., a leading provider of networking solutions for data centers, has adopted the Synopsys IC Validator tool for physical signoff. Innovium deployed IC Validator on their flagship 12.8 terabit-per-second (Tbps) throughput TERALYNX switch. To meet their aggressive time-to-market schedule, Innovium used IC Validator across more than 250 CPU cores to take advantage of IC Validator's performance scaling. IC Validator completed full-chip design rule checking (DRC) and layout-versus-schematic (LVS) signoff on TSMC's 16-nanometer (nm) FinFET process within one day.

"Physical verification is on the critical path to our tapeout. Early physical verification closure is essential to ensure that design schedules are met," said Keith Ring, vice president of Technology at Innovium. "IC Validator performance enabled us to complete full-chip DRC and LVS signoff within a day for our flagship network switch design."

IC Validator, a key component of Synopsys' Fusion Design Platform™, is a comprehensive and highly scalable physical verification tool suite including DRC, LVS, programmable electrical rule checks (PERC), dummy metal fill, and design-for-manufacturabilty (DFM) enhancement capabilities. IC Validator is architected for high performance and scalability that maximizes utilization of mainstream hardware, using smart memory-aware load scheduling and balancing technologies. It uses both multi-threading and distributed processing over multiple machines to provide scalability benefits that extend to more than a thousand CPUs.

"Designers are challenged to close physical verification within schedule because of the increasing manufacturing complexity at advanced technology nodes," said Christen Decoin, senior director of business development, Design Group at Synopsys. "Through high performance, scalability, and readily available optimized runsets from all major foundries, IC Validator is providing designers with the fastest path to production silicon."

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

