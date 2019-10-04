Synopsys : to Showcase Optimized Solutions for Arm-based Designs at Arm TechCon 2019
10/04/2019
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will showcase its industry-leading Fusion Design Platform™, Verification Continuum™ Platform, DesignWare® IP, and software integrity solutions at Arm® TechCon at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, October 8th to 10th. Synopsys offers optimized solutions and expert professional services to accelerate innovation throughout the Arm-based product design flow.
Visit Synopsys Booth 831 at Arm TechCon 2019
Synopsys will provide several demonstrations at its booth and present technical sessions over the course of the conference. Synopsys' sessions on Wednesday, October 9 in room 210 Bare free of charge to conference attendees. Synopsys' demonstrations in its expo booth at Arm TechCon 2019 will include DesignWare IP for CCIX and PCI Express, Optimized PPA and Faster TTR for Arm-based SoCs with Fusion Technology™, Verification Continuum, and Secure, High-Quality Software demos.
Synopsys-Arm Collaboration Technical Sessions-Wednesday, October 9, Room 210B
Session: A Holistic Approach to Creating Reusable and Scalable Verification Solutions for Designing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning SoCs
Speaker: Satyapriya Acharya, Synopsys
Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. PT
Session: Synopsys Fusion Compiler for Next-generation 'Hercules' Processor Core in Samsung 5nm Technology
Speakers: Leah Schuth, Arm and Dale Lomelino, Synopsys
Time: 1:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. PT
Session: Accelerate Power and Rail Integrity Closure on the Latest Arm v8-A Processors with In-Design RedHawk Fusion
Speakers: Annapoorna Krishnaswamy, ANSYS and Rahul Deokar, Synopsys
Time: 2:30 p.m.-3:20 p.m. PT
Session: UHD Embedded Displays Using Arm DPU and Synopsys IP Solutions
Speakers: Vassilis Androutsopoulos, Arm and Malte Doerper, Synopsys
Time: 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. PT
Session: Shift-Left, Shift-Right, or Run Security Through the Middle?
Speaker: Chris Clark, Synopsys
Time: 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m. PT
Conference Sessions
Session: Optimizing System Performance of Server-based Platforms Involving MMU600
Speakers: Tim Kogel, Nitin Gupta, Sakshi Arora, Vikrant Kamboj
Time: Tuesday, October 8, 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210F
Session: Harnessing ML at the Edge: Integrating the Arm NPU Using Virtual Platforms
Speakers: Nitin Gupta, Tim Kogel, Pareena Verma
Time: Wednesday, October 9, 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210G
Session: Best Practices Using Synopsys Fusion Technology to Achieve High-performance, Energy-efficient Implementations of the Latest Arm Processors in TSMC 7-nanometer FinFET (7FF) Process Technology
Speaker: Michael Montana
Time: Wednesday, October 9, 4:30.-5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210A
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
