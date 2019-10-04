Log in
Synopsys : to Showcase Optimized Solutions for Arm-based Designs at Arm TechCon 2019

10/04/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

Synopsys to Showcase Optimized Solutions for Arm-based Designs at Arm TechCon 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 4, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) will showcase its industry-leading Fusion Design Platform, Verification Continuum Platform, DesignWare® IP, and software integrity solutions at Arm® TechCon at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California, October 8th to 10th. Synopsys offers optimized solutions and expert professional services to accelerate innovation throughout the Arm-based product design flow.

Visit Synopsys Booth 831 at Arm TechCon 2019

Synopsys will provide several demonstrations at its booth and present technical sessions over the course of the conference. Synopsys' sessions on Wednesday, October 9 in room 210 Bare free of charge to conference attendees. Synopsys' demonstrations in its expo booth at Arm TechCon 2019 will include DesignWare IP for CCIX and PCI Express, Optimized PPA and Faster TTR for Arm-based SoCs with Fusion Technology, Verification Continuum, and Secure, High-Quality Software demos.

Synopsys-Arm Collaboration Technical Sessions-Wednesday, October 9, Room 210B

  • Session: A Holistic Approach to Creating Reusable and Scalable Verification Solutions for Designing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning SoCs
    Speaker: Satyapriya Acharya, Synopsys
    Time: 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m. PT
  • Session: Synopsys Fusion Compiler for Next-generation 'Hercules' Processor Core in Samsung 5nm Technology
    Speakers: Leah Schuth, Arm and Dale Lomelino, Synopsys
    Time: 1:30 p.m.-2:20 p.m. PT
  • Session: Accelerate Power and Rail Integrity Closure on the Latest Arm v8-A Processors with In-Design RedHawk Fusion
    Speakers: Annapoorna Krishnaswamy, ANSYS and Rahul Deokar, Synopsys
    Time: 2:30 p.m.-3:20 p.m. PT
  • Session: UHD Embedded Displays Using Arm DPU and Synopsys IP Solutions
    Speakers: Vassilis Androutsopoulos, Arm and Malte Doerper, Synopsys
    Time: 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. PT
  • Session: Shift-Left, Shift-Right, or Run Security Through the Middle?
    Speaker: Chris Clark, Synopsys
    Time: 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m. PT

Conference Sessions

  • Session: Optimizing System Performance of Server-based Platforms Involving MMU600
    Speakers: Tim Kogel, Nitin Gupta, Sakshi Arora, Vikrant Kamboj
    Time: Tuesday, October 8, 4:30 p.m.-5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210F
  • Session: Harnessing ML at the Edge: Integrating the Arm NPU Using Virtual Platforms
    Speakers: Nitin Gupta, Tim Kogel, Pareena Verma
    Time: Wednesday, October 9, 3:30 p.m.-4:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210G
  • Session: Best Practices Using Synopsys Fusion Technology to Achieve High-performance, Energy-efficient Implementations of the Latest Arm Processors in TSMC 7-nanometer FinFET (7FF) Process Technology
    Speaker: Michael Montana
    Time: Wednesday, October 9, 4:30.-5:20 p.m. PT, Executive Ballroom 210A

Visit the Arm TechCon event page for more details. Register for a free expo pass, or all-access conference pass to Arm TechCon 2019 at https://www.armtechcon.com/registration/ and use promo code 19ARM2SYN15 for a 15% discount.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
James Watts
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1625
jwatts@synopsys.com

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Disclaimer

Synopsys Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 20:51:06 UTC
