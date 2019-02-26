Synopsys : to Showcase its Leading Prototyping, IP, and Software Integrity Solutions at Embedded World 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and MUNICH, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will showcase its leading prototyping, IP, and application security testing solutions at the Embedded World 2019 conference in Nuremberg, Germany, Feb. 26-28, 2019. At the conference, Synopsys will demonstrate its Virtualizer™ Development Kits (VDKs), DesignWare® ARC® EV6x Embedded Vision Processors, and DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP in Hall 4, booth 4-316.

Synopsys experts will present on emerging deep learning technologies in Implementing Monocular Visual SLAM for Augmented Reality in Low-Power Embedded Vision Systems; cover cloud computing trends in 400G+ Hyperscale Data Centers with 56G Ethernet PHY IP; and the use of custom static analysis rules to ensure code quality, security, and compliance in embedded systems. Synopsys will also present the findings of a recent study it conducted in collaboration with SAE International and Ponemon Institute, on Securing the Modern Vehicle: A Study of Automotive Industry Cybersecurity Practices.

Conference Presentations from Synopsys:

Tuesday, February 26

Speaker: Gordon Cooper, Product Marketing Manager

Time and location: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

Wednesday, February 27

Speaker: Dennis Kengo Oka, Senior Solution Architect

Time and location: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. CET, ESCRYPT Class

Speaker: Dr. Ralf Huuck, Director and Senior Architect

Time and location: 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

Thursday, February 28

Speaker: Manmeet Walia, Sr. Product Marketing Manager

Time and location: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

