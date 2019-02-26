Log in
Synopsys : to Showcase its Leading Prototyping, IP, and Software Integrity Solutions at Embedded World 2019

0
02/26/2019 | 05:02am EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and MUNICH, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will showcase its leading prototyping, IP, and application security testing solutions at the Embedded World 2019 conference in Nuremberg, Germany, Feb. 26-28, 2019. At the conference, Synopsys will demonstrate its Virtualizer™ Development Kits (VDKs), DesignWare® ARC® EV6x Embedded Vision Processors, and DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP in Hall 4, booth 4-316.

Synopsys experts will present on emerging deep learning technologies in Implementing Monocular Visual SLAM for Augmented Reality in Low-Power Embedded Vision Systems; cover cloud computing trends in 400G+ Hyperscale Data Centers with 56G Ethernet PHY IP; and the use of custom static analysis rules to ensure code quality, security, and compliance in embedded systems. Synopsys will also present the findings of a recent study it conducted in collaboration with SAE International and Ponemon Institute, on Securing the Modern Vehicle: A Study of Automotive Industry Cybersecurity Practices.  

Conference Presentations from Synopsys:

Tuesday, February 26

Speaker: Gordon Cooper, Product Marketing Manager
Time and location: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

Wednesday, February 27

Speaker: Dennis Kengo Oka, Senior Solution Architect
Time and location: 4:30 – 5:00 p.m. CET, ESCRYPT Class

Speaker: Dr. Ralf Huuck, Director and Senior Architect
Time and location: 5:00 – 5:30 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

Thursday, February 28

Speaker: Manmeet Walia, Sr. Product Marketing Manager
Time and location: 11:30 a.m.12:00 p.m. CET, Conference Counter NCC Ost

Visit the Embedded World 2019 event page on the Synopsys website for more details.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contacts
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-to-showcase-its-leading-prototyping-ip-and-software-integrity-solutions-at-embedded-world-2019-300801948.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
