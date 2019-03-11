Log in
Synovus Financial : Announces $10,000 Contribution to American Red Cross in Support of Tornado Recovery

0
03/11/2019 | 09:35am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga., March 11, 2019 -Synovus has made a $10,000 contribution to the American Red Cross in support of communities recovering from the tornadoes that hit Lee County, AL, and Harris and Talbot Counties, GA, the afternoon of Sunday, March 3.

'We are deeply saddened by the significant impact from the recent storms on the region we've called home for more than 130 years,' said Alison Dowe, Synovus chief communications and corporate responsibility officer. 'Many of our own team members and customers have been directly affected by the devastation, from helping neighbors remove debris from homes, to comforting friends grieving the loss of loved ones. We've always believed our highest calling is caring for others, and while we're sorry for the circumstances, we're grateful to be able to partner with organizations like the Red Cross that so quickly and effectively provide assistance at such critical times of need. For many in our region, life will never be the same. Our thoughts, prayers, and support remain with you and our entire community.'

The company has also established a Synovus Disaster Relief Fund to accept financial contributions from team members for distribution to Synovus team members and customers who sustained losses, and community and faith-based service organizations.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $45 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 300 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, was named one of American Banker's 'Best Banks to Work For' in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the country's 10 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Synovus Financial Corporation published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 13:34:07 UTC
