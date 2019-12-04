Log in
Synovus Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividends

0
12/04/2019 | 06:46am EST

The Board of Directors of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has declared the following quarterly dividends:

  • $0.30 per share on the company’s common stock, payable on January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2019.
  • $0.39375 per share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, payable on December 23, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2019.
  • $0.3671875 per share on the company’s Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, payable on January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $48 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 931 M
EBIT 2019 913 M
Net income 2019 555 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,18%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 5 525 M
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,05  $
Last Close Price 37,70  $
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kessel D. Stelling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin S. Blair Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee S. Roth Chief Information Officer
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.18.94%5 525
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%200 109
