Synovus Financial : Chief Strategy Officer Liz Wolverton Named One of 25 Women to Watch for 2018

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 24, 2018 -American Banker has named Synovus Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer Liz Wolverton one of 25 Women to Watch for 2018 in its annual Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance listing. The ranking recognizes women for their impact on their company, industry, and community at large, as well as their leadership and innovation-development capabilities. This is Wolverton's fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

As Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer, Wolverton guides Synovus' strategic direction through cross-functional, cross-enterprise coordination of lines of business, and is charged with ensuring the company makes the right decisions, right investments, provides the right support, and crisply executes on initiatives that drive growth. She also leads marketing and customer experience for Synovus, building out an aligned and measured approach to delivering a holistic, consistent, and differentiated customer experience.

Wolverton was named chief strategy officer in 2014 and her duties were expanded to include customer experience earlier this year. She began her banking career with Synovus in 2003 as director of accounting and financial analysis. She was promoted in 2011 to senior director of banking, which she held until her appointment as CSO.

The complete rankings can be viewed at American Banker's website, and are featured in the October issue of American Banker magazine. The honorees will be celebrated at a dinner and awards ceremony on October 4 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, hosted by American Banker and parent company SourceMedia. Speakers at the event, including honorees, will share their experiences and discuss the implications of growing female influence in the industry.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $32 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 10 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.