SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV)
47.255 USD   -0.83%
Synovus Financial : Chief Strategy Officer Liz Wolverton Named One of 25 Women to Watch for 2018

09/24/2018 | 05:04pm CEST

COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 24, 2018 -American Banker has named Synovus Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer Liz Wolverton one of 25 Women to Watch for 2018 in its annual Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance listing. The ranking recognizes women for their impact on their company, industry, and community at large, as well as their leadership and innovation-development capabilities. This is Wolverton's fourth consecutive appearance on the list.

As Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer, Wolverton guides Synovus' strategic direction through cross-functional, cross-enterprise coordination of lines of business, and is charged with ensuring the company makes the right decisions, right investments, provides the right support, and crisply executes on initiatives that drive growth. She also leads marketing and customer experience for Synovus, building out an aligned and measured approach to delivering a holistic, consistent, and differentiated customer experience.

Wolverton was named chief strategy officer in 2014 and her duties were expanded to include customer experience earlier this year. She began her banking career with Synovus in 2003 as director of accounting and financial analysis. She was promoted in 2011 to senior director of banking, which she held until her appointment as CSO.

The complete rankings can be viewed at American Banker's website, and are featured in the October issue of American Banker magazine. The honorees will be celebrated at a dinner and awards ceremony on October 4 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, hosted by American Banker and parent company SourceMedia. Speakers at the event, including honorees, will share their experiences and discuss the implications of growing female influence in the industry.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $32 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 249 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 10 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Synovus Financial Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 15:03:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 445 M
EBIT 2018 610 M
Net income 2018 432 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
P/E ratio 2019 13,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,86x
Capitalization 5 592 M
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 56,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kessel D. Stelling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allen J. Gula Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin S. Blair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee S. Roth Chief Information Officer
Santosh Kokate Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.-0.60%5 592
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
