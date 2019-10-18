Log in
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.

(SNV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synovus Financial : Delivers More Than 61,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

0
10/18/2019

COLUMBUS, GA., October 7, 2019 - Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Fort Lauderdale at 1790 East Commercial Boulevard. The Commercial Boulevard branch is the second Synovus has opened in Florida since completing the acquisition of Florida Community Bank (FCB) earlier this year and increases Synovus' presence in Miami/Fort Lauderdale to 18 branches.

'The Commercial Boulevard branch is additional evidence of Synovus' growing presence in and commitment to South Florida,' said Jennifer Upshaw, chief retail banking officer. 'We're excited about opportunities this new branch presents and believe we are better positioned than ever to add convenience to the advantages we already provide in personal, capable, local banking.'

The Synovus Commercial Boulevard branch, led by Retail Market Manager Jeff Amma, provides a complete range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. The 2,800 square-foot branch includes a 24-hour walk-up vestibule ATM, private banking offices, and a conference room. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

With the new Commercial Boulevard branch, Synovus operates 98 branches in Florida and six in Broward County. The bank opened a new branch in Seminole County, Florida, in August.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender. .

Disclaimer

Synovus Financial Corporation published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 19:05:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 931 M
EBIT 2019 926 M
Net income 2019 581 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,60x
P/E ratio 2020 8,83x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 5 356 M
Chart SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Synovus Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 40,92  $
Last Close Price 35,09  $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kessel D. Stelling Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin S. Blair Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jamie Gregory Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Renee S. Roth Chief Information Officer
Zack Bishop Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP.9.10%5 356
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.60%384 760
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.62%278 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION22.81%274 739
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.66%211 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 240
