Synovus Financial : Delivers More Than 61,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

COLUMBUS, GA., October 7, 2019 - Synovus Bank has opened a new banking center in Fort Lauderdale at 1790 East Commercial Boulevard. The Commercial Boulevard branch is the second Synovus has opened in Florida since completing the acquisition of Florida Community Bank (FCB) earlier this year and increases Synovus' presence in Miami/Fort Lauderdale to 18 branches.

'The Commercial Boulevard branch is additional evidence of Synovus' growing presence in and commitment to South Florida,' said Jennifer Upshaw, chief retail banking officer. 'We're excited about opportunities this new branch presents and believe we are better positioned than ever to add convenience to the advantages we already provide in personal, capable, local banking.'

The Synovus Commercial Boulevard branch, led by Retail Market Manager Jeff Amma, provides a complete range of personal and business banking products, home mortgage products, and private wealth management services. The 2,800 square-foot branch includes a 24-hour walk-up vestibule ATM, private banking offices, and a conference room. Hours are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

With the new Commercial Boulevard branch, Synovus operates 98 branches in Florida and six in Broward County. The bank opened a new branch in Seminole County, Florida, in August.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 298 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender. .