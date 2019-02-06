Synovus Financial : Wins 26 Greenwich Excellence & Best Brand Awards

COLUMBUS, GA., FEB. 6, 2019 - Synovus has won 22 awards in the 2018 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking. Among more than 600 U.S. banks evaluated by Greenwich Associates, 34 received awards for small business banking and 40 for middle market banking. In addition, Synovus won 4 awards in the 2018 Greenwich Best Brand Awards for Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking. Among more than 600 U.S. banks evaluated, 22 banks received awards for small business banking and 20 for middle market banking. Only one bank won more awards than Synovus.

Synovus won 12 awards for Small Business Banking, with national recognition for:

Overall Satisfaction

Branch Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management Customer Service

Cash Management Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management Product Capabilities

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction with Specialist

Synovus won 10 Middle Market Banking awards and was recognized nationally for:

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Cash Management Overall Satisfaction

Cash Management Customer Service

Cash Management Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management Product Capabilities

Synovus was also honored with six South Regional awards, including three in Small Business Banking for 'Overall Satisfaction,' 'Likelihood to Recommend,' and 'Cash Management Overall Satisfaction.' In Middle Market Banking, Synovus earned three regional awards for 'Overall Satisfaction,' 'Likelihood to Recommend,' and 'Cash Management Overall Satisfaction.'

The Greenwich Excellence Awards recognize exceptional service quality to small and middle market businesses. To determine the winners, Greenwich Associates interviewed more than 15,000 small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million and more than 15,000 middle-market firms with sales of $10-$500 million across the country.

Greenwich Associates announced the 2018 Greenwich Excellence Small Business Banking Award s and 2018 Greenwich Best Brand Awards in U.S. Small Business Banking February 5, and the 2018 Greenwich Excellence Middle Market Banking Award and 2018 Greenwich Best Brand Awards in U.S. Middle Market Banking winners February 6.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services together with its affiliates through 300 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank was named one of American Banker's 'Best Banks to Work For' in 2018 and has been recognized as one of the country's 10 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute for four consecutive years. Synovus Bank is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Equal Housing Lender .