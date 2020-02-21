SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF ANTICIPATED NASDAQ NOTICE OF ADDITIONAL DELINQUENCY

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) (Nasdaq: SES) today announced that the Company received an additional staff determination delinquency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the Staff) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC due to the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), (the Rule) as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company is required to present its views with respect to this additional deficiency to the Panel in writing no later than February 27, 2020 under Listing Rule 5810(d).



Robert Rigdon, the Company’s CEO, commented: “The Company is progressing its important merger transaction with AFE and acquisition of additional ownership in Batchfire Resources. We believe these transactions, now underway, have the potential to bring growth and value to the Company’s shareholders and debenture holders. The late filing of our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 is the result delays related to derivative accounting protocol and value analysis regarding the merger-related debt restructuring undertaken by the Company in October 2019. We are actively working with our auditors and our advisors to complete the work in the most expeditious manner possible.”

