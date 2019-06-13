Log in
SYNTHOMER PLC    SYNT   GB0009887422

SYNTHOMER PLC

(SYNT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/13 06:37:55 am
370.3 GBp   +0.24%
06:24aSYNTHOMER : Director Declaration
PU
06/06SYNTHOMER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25SYNTHOMER : Q1 Trading Update
PU
Synthomer : Director Declaration

06/13/2019

Director Declaration

Released : 13 Jun 2019 11:18

RNS Number : 1128C

Synthomer PLC

13 June 2019

LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56

13 June 2019

Synthomer plc

Director Declaration

Synthomer plc (the "Company") announces that Holly A Van Deursen, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the board of Bemis Company Inc following its merger with Amcor Limited on 11 June 2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

RDNSFIFSDFUSEFM

Disclaimer

Synthomer plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:23:03 UTC
