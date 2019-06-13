Synthomer : Director Declaration

Director Declaration
13 Jun 2019
RNS Number : 1128C
Synthomer PLC
13 June 2019
LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56
13 June 2019
Synthomer plc
Director Declaration
Synthomer plc (the "Company") announces that Holly A Van Deursen, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the board of Bemis Company Inc following its merger with Amcor Limited on 11 June 2019.
