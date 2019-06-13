Synthomer : Director Declaration

Director Declaration

Released : 13 Jun 2019 11:18

RNS Number : 1128C

Synthomer PLC

13 June 2019

LEI: 213800EHT3TI1KPQQJ56

13 June 2019

Synthomer plc

Director Declaration

Synthomer plc (the "Company") announces that Holly A Van Deursen, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired from the board of Bemis Company Inc following its merger with Amcor Limited on 11 June 2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNSFIFSDFUSEFM