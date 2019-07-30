Synthomer : Results of Rights Issue 0 07/30/2019 | 02:30am EDT Send by mail :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 30 July 2019 Synthomer plc (the "Company") Results of Rights Issue The Company today announces that as at 11:00 am on 29 July (being the latest time and date for receipt of valid acceptances), it had received valid acceptances in respect of 79,439,648 New Synthomer Shares, representing approximately 93.49 per cent. of the total number of New Synthomer Shares offered pursuant to the 1 for 4 rights issue announced by the Company on 3 July 2019 (the "Rights Issue") in connection with the acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of OMNOVA Solutions Inc., details of which were set out in the Prospectus dated 10 July 2019. It is expected that dealings in the New Synthomer Shares, fully paid, will commence on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities from 8:00 am on 30 July 2019. It is also expected that the Rights Issue Shares held in uncertificated form will be credited to CREST accounts as soon as practicable after 8:00am on 30 July 2019, and that definitive share certificates in respect of New Synthomer Shares held in certificated form will be dispatched by no later than 6 August 2019 to Qualifying Non‐CREST Shareholders who have taken up their Rights. In accordance with their obligations as underwriters and subject to the terms and conditions of the underwriting agreement dated 3 July 2019 between the Company and Barclays Bank PLC, Canaccord Genuity Limited, HSBC Bank plc and Citigroup Global Markets Limited (the "Underwriters"), the Underwriters shall severally and not jointly (or jointly and severally) and as agents for the Company, use their reasonable endeavours to procure, by no later than 5:00 pm on 31 July 2019, subscribers for all of the remaining 5,529,577 New Synthomer Shares for which valid acceptances have not been received and 967 New Synthomer Shares representing fractional entitlements, representing approximately 6.51 per cent. of the New Synthomer Shares issued, failing which the Underwriters have agreed to subscribe themselves for such shares on a several basis and in their agreed proportion or procure subscription for such shares by sub‐underwriters or other subscribers. The net proceeds from the placing of such New Synthomer Shares (being the amount paid by such subscribers after deducting the Issue Price of 240 pence per New Synthomer Share and the expenses of procuring such subscribers including any applicable commissions and any related irrecoverable VAT), if any, will be paid (without interest) to those persons whose rights have lapsed in accordance with the terms of the Rights Issue, pro rata to their lapsed provisional allotments, save that no payment will be made of amounts of less than £5.00, which amounts will be aggregated and ultimately paid to the Company for its own benefit. A further announcement as to the number of unaccepted New Synthomer Shares for which subscribers have been procured will be made in due course. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings set out in the prospectus published by the Company on 10 July 2019 in connection with the Rights Issue (the "Prospectus"), which is available on the Company's website at www.synthomer.com(provided that the Prospectus will not, subject to certain exceptions, be available (whether through the website or otherwise) to shareholders in the United States or any of the other Excluded Territories), at the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM, and available for inspection during normal business hours on business days, free of charge, at the registered office of the Company, Temple Fields, Harlow, Essex, CM20 2BH. Total Voting Rights In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies that, as at 30 July 2019, the total issued share capital of the Company is 424,850,961 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with one voting right per share. There are no ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 424,850,961. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Further Enquiries: Synthomer plc Tel: + 44 (0) 1279 436211 Stephen Bennett, Chief Financial Officer Tim Hughes, Head of Investor Relations Joint Financial Adviser, Sponsor, Joint Corporate Broker, Sole Global Co‐ordinator and Joint Bookrunner Barclays Bank PLC, acting through its Investment Bank ("Barclays") Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7623 2323 Neal West Nishant Amin Robert Mayhew Joint Financial Adviser The Valence Group ("Valence") Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7291 4670 Kirk McIntosh Ian George Joint Corporate Broker and Joint Bookrunner Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord") Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Chris Connors Adam James Sam Lucas Joint Bookrunner Tel: +44 (0) 20 7991 8888 HSBC Bank plc ("HSBC") Mark Dickenson Sam Barnett Joint Bookrunner Tel: +44 (0) 20 7986 4000 Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi") Robert Way Christopher Tubeileh Sean Weissenberger Financial Public Relations Adviser Teneo Tel: + 44 (0) 7703 330 269 Charles Armitstead 