Syntonic : Releases New Mobile Services in its Award-Winning Revenue Generation Platform

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS -- Syntonic, a leading mobile technologies
and services provider, today announced three new carrier services: the
Syntonic Captive Portal™ for generating revenue from zero-balance
customers; Syntonic Sponsored Web™ for enabling sponsored, data-free web
access; and the Syntonic Mobile Commerce Suite™ for managing consumer
online transactions using stored carrier credit and online wallets.
Syntonic’s award-winning software, services, and support span mobile
advertising, content monetization, and online commerce. Syntonic
provides the only end-to-end revenue generation platform that enables
app publishers, content providers and advertisers to engage their
audience and customers throughout their entire lifecycle.
“Mobile carriers are not participating in the ‘app-economy’, which is
about twice the size of the mobile data business and growing
substantially faster,” said Gary Greenbaum, Syntonic CEO. “With
Syntonic’s new platform services, we can now provide carriers, content
providers and advertisers with full out-of-the-box solutions to generate
new revenue streams from engaged mobile subscribers.”
Syntonic’s new platform services include:
-
Syntonic Captive Portal - a complete solution that enables
mobile carriers and WiFi providers to generate revenue from customers
without data plans. Prone to churn, zero-balance customers present a
migration risk; with the Syntonic Captive Portal, they now become a
revenue opportunity for carriers. Carriers and WiFi providers can now
offer ad-supported access to select mobile Internet apps, websites and
content. Syntonic’s Captive Portal provides access to all advertisers
through any ad network.
-
Syntonic Sponsored Web - an innovative technology that enables
carriers to zero-rate any third-party website using the standard
on-phone browser and facilitates a host of new and interesting
sponsorship opportunities, such as ad-supported content access.
Currently, consumers who visit data-free websites often discover that
some of that usage actually counts against their data plan. This “data
leakage” is due to limitations in existing network-only based
technology solutions. Syntonic Sponsored Web, by contrast, eliminates
data leakage and provides 100 percent revenue assurance without any
modifications to browsers, web sites, or the carrier network.
Importantly, carriers can also quickly setup and deploy campaigns and
receive real-time campaign analytics at scale with Syntonic’s platform
tools.
-
Syntonic Mobile Commerce Suite (MCS) - A set of services
including direct-carrier billing and integrated wallet that enable
flexible payment models such as subscription and single-item
transactions and in-app purchases. The Syntonic MCS reduces financial
risk for the merchant and enables consumers to quickly, securely and
easily purchase through their smartphones.
Please visit Syntonic at this year’s Mobile World Congress. Syntonic can
be found in Hall 8.1 Stand 8.1A11 in the Fira Gran Via.
About Syntonic
Syntonic (ASX: SYT) unlocks the value of mobile data. Carriers worldwide
use Syntonic’s easy-to-deploy Revenue Generation Platform to generate
new income streams from mobile data and the app economy. Syntonic’s
award-winning software, services, and support span mobile advertising,
content monetization, online commerce, and expensive management for
enterprises. Learn more at www.syntonic.com.
