Sypris : Awarded Long-Term Supply Agreement

Components for New Dual-Clutch Sports Car Transmission

Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has entered into a long-term contract to supply certain components for use in a new automotive transmission – an eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission for use in high-performance, transaxle applications. Production will begin in late 2019 for use in one of the most anticipated new sports cars in years. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The new, advanced transmission features dual clutches that engage and release in perfect computer synchronization and can transition from one gear to the next without interrupting torque. The incredibly fast shift time is made possible through an integrated design approach that utilizes advanced proprietary software algorithms and other unique componentry.

Paul Larochelle, Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Technologies, commented, “This important project leverages our 30-plus years of experience in engineering and manufacturing high-quality components for the demanding requirements of transportation applications in North America. We are proud to be a supplier of precision-quality components for this exciting, new dual-clutch transmission in one of the most anticipated new sports car launches in years.”

Sypris Technologies, Inc. is a premier manufacturer and supplier of drivetrain and other critical components for the commercial vehicle, automotive, recreational vehicle, mining, agriculture and energy markets. Sypris is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky with facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, Sypris continues to meet the needs of its customers after more than 90 years of service. For more information about the Company, visit its Web site at www.sypris.com.

