Sypris : Wins Multi-Year Contract for Defense Dept. Work with Northrop Grumman

08/15/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

By Michael Tobin

Sypris Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR), said Wednesday it received a multi-year contract award from aerospace company Northrop Grumman Corp. to manufacture electronic assemblies for a large Defense Department program.

The outsourcing services company didn't disclose the terms of the deal.

"This was another important win for Sypris in the DoD sector of our business," said Jim Long, vice president of Sypris Electronics, in prepared remarks. "This is a very significant government program for our country and one we have been involved in with Northrop Grumman for many years.

Sypris said the award includes the production and testing of electronic assemblies made for communication and navigation.

Shares of Sypris rose 29% Thursday afternoon.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 0.78% 363.995 Delayed Quote.47.58%
SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. 7.99% 1.03 Delayed Quote.18.72%
