Sypris : Wins Orders for Gas Projects in Kazakhstan and Canada

Specialty Closures Weighing up to 35,000 Pounds Each

Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has recently received significant orders for its Tube Turns® branded closures for use on the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project in Kazakhstan and the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project in British Columbia, Canada. Production will begin in 2019 and continue into 2020. Terms of the purchases were not disclosed.

Brett Keener, General Manager of Sypris Technologies, commented, “These two projects leverage our 80-plus years of experience in engineering high-quality closures for the demanding requirements of major energy projects around the world. We are proud to be a part of enhancing the energy infrastructure on these types of important global projects.”

The Tube Turns® Double Bolt closure has been specified for use in the supergiant oil fields of Tengiz in Kazakhstan. These new orders are custom designed using an Inconel overlay for incorporation into the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project, which is being constructed to increase the total daily production from the Tengiz reservoir through the use of state-of-the-art sour gas injection technology.

In addition to the project in Kazakhstan, Tube Turns® TOOL-LESS® closures have been ordered for use in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project that is being constructed to deliver natural gas to the Kitimat liquified natural gas export facility in western British Columbia, Canada. These high-pressure, special chemistry steel closures will be 72 inches in diameter and weigh approximately 35,000 pounds each.

Sypris Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacture of custom engineered closures for high pressure critical applications serving the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, hydrocarbon and petrochemical processing, and utility industry since 1927. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, the Company's products are marketed worldwide, and can be found in projects ranging from the Trans Alaska Pipeline and Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the U.S. to the Tengiz Oil Field in Kazakhstan and the Bonny Island Gas Field in Nigeria. For more information about the Company, visit its Web site at www.sypris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005750/en/