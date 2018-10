Syrah Resources : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 125 242 284

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

UBS Group AG and its related bodies corporate

ACN/ARSN (if applicable):

The holder ceased to be a substantial shareholder on 11 October 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 25 September 2018 The previous notice was dated 21 September 2018 2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Change Consideration Class (6) and Person's change relevant interest (4) given in Number of votes changed relation to securities affected affected change (5)

Please see Appendix A.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Details of all UBS offices can be found through the following link:http://apps2.ubs.com/locationfinder/

SIGNATURE

Print Name: Philip Alexander Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 15 October 2018 Print Name: Joanne Chan Capacity: Authorised signatory Sign Here: Date: 15 October 2018 Contact details for this notice: -----------------------------------------------------Philip Alexander

Compliance & Operational Risk Control (T) +852 2971 6074 -----------------------------------------------------------

SYR - Appendix A Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change Consideration given in relation to change Number of securities Class 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (2) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (2) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10 4 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10 (4) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 506,348 211,269 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,873 1,202 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 420,097 (175,033) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 529 (224) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5,043 (2,137) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5,872 2,457 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 169,049 (70,405) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 68,558 28,701 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 198,579 82,755 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 119,065 (49,563) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,610 9,025 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5,126 2,127 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 33,415 (13,901) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 14,578 6,086 Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 16,560 (6,907) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,496 (1,869) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,636 (9,020) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 63,161 (26,444) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 59,901 (25,013) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,717 (716) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 259,528 (108,263) Ordinary 24-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 106,521 (44,534) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10 (4) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 68 (28) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 68 28 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12 (5) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12 5 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 152,381 (64,174) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 314,987 131,987 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 143,051 (60,161) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 206,899 86,612 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 13,295 (5,649) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 171,494 (71,611) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,422 1,001 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 100,234 42,243 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 14,598 6,077 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,890 (6,713) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4,418 (1,872) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,617 (3,262) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,068 8,910 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,687 (700) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 40,430 (17,078) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 31,055 (13,202) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 19,484 (8,240) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 268,171 (113,248) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 64,082 (27,105) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 184,994 (78,537) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,740 2,000 Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10,804 4,608 Ordinary

25-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 217,907 (91,022) Ordinary 25-Sep-18 UBS AG, Australia Branch Stock received N/A 619,388 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 568,371 (252,105) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 467,033 207,515 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9,288 (4,165) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 19,201 (8,610) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12 5 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,369,300 1,000,000 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11 5 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 981 440 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,012 1,799 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5,468 2,452 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,214 9,513 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 57,106 25,608 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 84,229 37,771 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 164,498 73,766 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 25,764 (11,495) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 8,118 (3,576) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 79,249 (34,522) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 171,433 (75,671) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 179,082 79,983 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 158,494 70,536 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 57,077 (25,015) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 166,255 (74,145) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2,977 1,267 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,466 (9,615) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5,314 (2,276) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 80,758 36,075 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 24,622 10,800 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,212 9,500 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 246 (107) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 209,228 (93,268) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 201,650 (89,794) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 24,097 (10,651) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,232 (4,620) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11,195 (4,848) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 259,779 (116,061) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,707 (9,481) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 15,357 6,754 Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 879 (390) Ordinary 26-Sep-18 UBS AG, Australia Branch Stock returned N/A (108,978) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (2) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,319 (584) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 131 (58) Ordinary

27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 714 (316) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 716 (317) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,481 (3,313) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 48,011 (21,261) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,344 600 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 3,752 1,675 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,402 1,965 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,570 2,040 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11 5 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,274 584 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11 5 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11 5 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11 5 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 798,711 (355,046) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,121,701 495,101 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 663,489 (295,976) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 434,920 (189,673) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 379,132 167,004 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 647,879 285,535 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 318,743 (140,076) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 32,468 (14,676) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 20,131 8,922 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,956 (9,699) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 68,034 (29,452) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,388 (4,602) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,729 (1,646) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13,962 6,122 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,943 (7,180) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 80,658 35,669 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 8,877 (3,843) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 22,271 9,700 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,015 (6,500) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 11,200 5,000 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,401 (6,736) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 336,343 (147,999) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,489 (6,821) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 57,859 (25,381) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 331,883 (147,898) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 334,842 (147,300) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 34,620 (15,388) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 123 (54) Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 10,711 4,784 Ordinary 27-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 339,080 (149,539) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 194,763 (84,051) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21 (9) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (2) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9 (4) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary

28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7 (3) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 5 (2) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12 (5) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9 (4) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 407 (177) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 2 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 5 2 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12 5 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12 (5) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 33 (14) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12 5 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 32 14 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 23 10 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 780,947 (335,920) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 724,645 311,729 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 17,883 (7,775) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,101 5,236 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12,043 (5,236) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 43,216 18,646 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 216,847 93,646 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 218,860 (94,532) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,476 5,359 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 25,090 (10,878) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 22,446 9,737 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 30,482 (13,100) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4,446 1,900 Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11,500 (5,000) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 216,807 (93,407) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,008 (6,471) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 10,195 (4,431) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,517 (1,513) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 258,422 (111,504) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 121,278 (52,734) Ordinary 28-Sep-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,277 (552) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 30 13 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 7 3 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 14 6 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 2 1 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 14 (6) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2 (1) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 364,671 (156,612) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 430,500 185,042 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36,452 (15,571) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 373 160 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13,763 5,907 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,013 3,439 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 119,121 (50,811) Ordinary

01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 84,057 36,135 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36,249 (15,445) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 110,301 (47,476) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 63,109 (27,024) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 94,390 40,535 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 3,830 1,644 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,946 (1,270) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 12,116 5,200 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 6,733 (2,900) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 71,687 30,767 Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 185,613 (79,844) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 58,540 (25,145) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 115,007 (49,495) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 1,624 (700) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 268 (115) Ordinary 01-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 6,479 2,788 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 6,103 (2,762) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,897 (3,574) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 119 (54) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9 (4) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 62 (28) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 11 (5) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 2,580 (1,149) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 9 4 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 61 28 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 660,259 305,520 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,057 (6,813) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 790,349 (363,262) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4 2 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 118,524 53,406 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 138,347 (63,558) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,159 (3,196) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 125,351 (57,084) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 67,474 30,599 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 12,785 (5,907) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 8,075 3,687 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 25,876 (12,174) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 25,427 (11,696) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 681,863 (315,619) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 140,541 64,849 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 3,150 (1,400) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 21,598 (10,000) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 21,302 10,000 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 15,599 (7,126) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 34,977 (15,751) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 20,160 9,000 Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 228 (102) Ordinary 04-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 7,554 (3,481) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 13 6 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 4 2 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 9 4 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 1,745 808 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 13 (6) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 4 (2) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 9 (4) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 17 8 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 36 17 Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 17 (8) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 36 (17) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Sell 694,016 (321,363) Ordinary 05-Oct-18 UBS Securities Australia Ltd Buy 609,051 281,395 Ordinary