SYRAH RESOURCES LTD (SYR)
    
Syrah Resources : Change of Director's Interest - Askew - SPP

10/16/2018 | 01:23am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Syrah Resources Limited 77 125 242 284

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

James Askew

Date of last notice

29 May 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Australian Mining and Finance Corporation Pty Ltd*

International Mining and Finance Corporation^

Date of change

16 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

40,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares* 60,790 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares^

600,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $4.68^

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

6,727 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares*

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Price of $2.23 in accordance with the terms of the Syrah Resources Limited's Share Purchase Plan (SPP)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

31/05/2013

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

46,727 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares* 60,790 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares^

600,000 Unlisted options exercisable at $4.68^

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Participation in SPP

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

31/05/2013

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:22:10 UTC
