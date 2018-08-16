Syrah Resources : Completes Purchase of Battery Anode Material Site

Log in
08/16/2018 | 01:21am CEST

ASX/Media Release

16 August 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SYRAH COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL SITE ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase completion of its Battery Anode Material (BAM) plant site in Vidalia, Louisiana. During the due diligence period Syrah also finalised the major terms for electricity, natural gas and water utility agreements. The combination of the site and utility agreement terms provides a strong competitive base for the Company's BAM development.

Mobilisation of long lead equipment for the initial 5,000 tonnes per annum graphite milling and shaping capacity to the Vidalia site will commence immediately.

Further major capital expenditure will be determined in conjunction with the Balama cash flow profile.

Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO said, "The completion of the BAM site purchase is a significant milestone for the Company. The site provides a solid base to commence the commercialisation of our BAM strategy. Combined with our BAM product development activities and ongoing engagement with potential customers, initial qualification products will help inform the potential of a larger commercial scale facility, and are a critical strategic step towards market entry. We look forward to creating a sustainable long term operation in Louisiana, providing a source of geographic product diversification, collaborating with the Vidalia and Natchez communities, and applying the global best practice standards in health, safety, environment as evidenced at our Balama Operation in Mozambique."

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah has completed construction the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique, with first production of natural flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:20:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,2 M
EBIT 2018 -20,7 M
Net income 2018 -11,9 M
Finance 2018 24,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,38
EV / Sales 2018 7,67x
EV / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capitalization 556 M
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,08 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Chairman
David Corr Chief Financial Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sam Riggall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LTD-44.12%556
BHP BILLITON PLC11.76%123 406
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.37%123 406
RIO TINTO-4.24%86 101
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.02%86 101
ANGLO AMERICAN6.11%30 135
