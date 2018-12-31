Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Syrah Resources Ltd    SYR   AU000000SYR9

SYRAH RESOURCES LTD (SYR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/28
1.445 AUD   +2.85%
2017SYRAH RESOURCES LTD : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Syrah Resources : First Production of Spherical Graphite from BAM Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 03:59am CET

ASX/Media Release

31 December 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

FIRST PRODUCTION OF SPHERICAL GRAPHITE FROM BAM FACILITY _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has achieved first production of unpurified spherical graphite at its Battery Anode Material (BAM) facility in Louisiana, USA using Balama natural graphite.

  • Installation of 5ktpa milling equipment completed and initial production achieved as planned

  • Spherical graphite production volumes to be initially focused on customer qualification and ongoing product development

  • Installation of purification equipment for batch processing of purified spherical graphite continuing as per plan for purified spherical graphite in Q1 2019

Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO said, "The first production of spherical graphite from our BAM facility in Louisiana is a significant milestone for the Company and a tribute to the dedication of the Syrah team and our contracting partners on site. We will soon dispatch first unpurified product to commence the customer qualification process. This achievement is an important step for Syrah to capture advantage in establishing a core ex-Asia supply chain position, as the battery manufacturing supply chain co-locates and expands outside Asia."

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah owns and developed the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

1

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 02:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
03:59aSYRAH RESOURCES : First Production of Spherical Graphite from BAM Facility
PU
12/21SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Binding Sales Agreement with Qingdao Langruite Graph..
AQ
12/20SYRAH RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest
PU
12/19SYRAH RESOURCES : Binding Sales Agreement with Qingdao Langruite Graphite
PU
12/10SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Board Changes
AQ
12/06SYRAH RESOURCES : Board Changes
PU
12/03SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Balama Production Improvements
AQ
12/03SYRAH RESOURCES : Balama Production Improvements
PU
11/28NEW ENERGY MINERALS LTD (ASX : NXE) 2018 Annual General Meeting Presentation
AQ
11/12SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Further Sales Milestones
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77,6 M
EBIT 2018 -18,5 M
Net income 2018 -17,1 M
Finance 2018 66,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 25,41
EV / Sales 2018 3,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 349 M
Chart SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Syrah Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,36 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Verner Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James Edward Askew Non-Executive Chairman
David Corr Chief Financial Officer
Jose Manuel Caldeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Sam Riggall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYRAH RESOURCES LTD-67.96%341
BHP GROUP LTD14.81%115 071
BHP GROUP PLC7.52%115 071
RIO TINTO-4.55%81 763
RIO TINTO LIMITED2.99%81 763
ANGLO AMERICAN13.21%31 085
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.