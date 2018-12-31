Syrah Resources : First Production of Spherical Graphite from BAM Facility

ASX/Media Release

31 December 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

FIRST PRODUCTION OF SPHERICAL GRAPHITE FROM BAM FACILITY _______________________________________________________________________________ _____________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") is pleased to announce it has achieved first production of unpurified spherical graphite at its Battery Anode Material (BAM) facility in Louisiana, USA using Balama natural graphite.

• Installation of 5ktpa milling equipment completed and initial production achieved as planned

• Spherical graphite production volumes to be initially focused on customer qualification and ongoing product development

• Installation of purification equipment for batch processing of purified spherical graphite continuing as per plan for purified spherical graphite in Q1 2019

Shaun Verner, Managing Director and CEO said, "The first production of spherical graphite from our BAM facility in Louisiana is a significant milestone for the Company and a tribute to the dedication of the Syrah team and our contracting partners on site. We will soon dispatch first unpurified product to commence the customer qualification process. This achievement is an important step for Syrah to capture advantage in establishing a core ex-Asia supply chain position, as the battery manufacturing supply chain co-locates and expands outside Asia."

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah owns and developed the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

1