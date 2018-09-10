Log in
Syrah Resources : Section 708A Cleansing Notice

09/10/2018

10 September 2018

The Manager

Market Announcements Office ASX Limited

Level 4, North Tower, Rialto 525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

This notice is given by Syrah Resources Limited ACN 125 242 284 (Syrah) under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) as modified by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Instrument 2016/84.

Syrah has today issued 42,152,467 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) to certain professional and sophisticated investors pursuant to the placement announced by Syrah on 4 September 2018.

Syrah advises that:

  • (a) the Placement Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • (b) as at the date of this notice, Syrah has complied with:

    • (i) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Syrah;

    • (ii) section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • (c) as at the date of this notice, there is no "excluded information" of the type referred to in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours sincerely,

Jennifer Currie

Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary

Syrah Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 00:16:02 UTC
