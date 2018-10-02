Log in
2.33 AUD   +1.30%
04:22aSYRAH RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/01SYRAH RESOURCES : - Binding Mining Agreement
AQ
09/27SYRAH RESOURCES : - Balama Production Update
AQ
Syrah Resources : Share Purchase Plan

10/02/2018 | 04:22am CEST

ASX/Media Release

2 October 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SYRAH SHARE PURCHASE PLAN ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") refers to its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") issued on 11 September 2018.

The SPP was scheduled to close at 5pm today. In light of this morning's trading halt, the Company has extended the closing date for the SPP until 5pm Tuesday 9 October 2018. This is to allow shareholders to make an informed decision in relation to the SPP following the announcement from the Company that will lift the trading halt ("Update Announcement").

Shareholders who have already applied for new shares may contact Computershare on 1300 850 505 (callers within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (callers outside Australia) if they wish to discuss their options. The Company recommends waiting for the Update Announcement prior to making any decision.

All dates for the issue of new shares, commencement of trading of new shares and despatch of holding statements for the new shares in the SPP Offer Booklet have also been extended by one week, as set out in the Appendix.

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah has completed construction the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique, with first production of natural flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

ASX/Media Release

2 October 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Appendix - SPP Revised Dates

Event

Date

SPP Record Date

7:00pm, Monday, 3 September 2018

SPP Offer opens and Booklet dispatched

Tuesday, 11 September 2018

SPP Closing Date

5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 October 2018

Issue of New Shares under the SPP

Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Commencement of trading of New Shares

Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Dispatch of holding statements for New Shares

Thursday, 18 October 2018

This timetable (and each reference in the SPP Offer Booklet to a date specified in the timetable) is indicative only and Syrah may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates by lodging a revised timetable with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). All times referred to in the SPP Offer Booklet are Melbourne time.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 02:21:03 UTC
