Syrah Resources : Share Purchase Plan Completed & Appendix 3B

SYRAH RESOURCES LTD (SYR)

SYRAH RESOURCES LTD (SYR)
    
10/16/2018 | 01:28am CEST

ASX/Media Release

16 October 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN COMPLETED ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") advises that it has completed the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") for eligible shareholders which closed on 9 October 2018.

The Company has received gross proceeds of A$9.0 million (US$6.4 million1) and has today issued 4,017,010 New Shares, as reflected in the attached Appendix 3B. The New Shares will commence normal trading tomorrow (17 October 2018). Holding statements and refund cheques for valid amendment applications received by the closing date will be dispatched to shareholders on 18 October 2018.

Syrah thanks its shareholders for their support for the Company and continues to progress the Company's development with a strong focus on delivering long term shareholder value.

1 Currency translated at an AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.7108 as of 15 October 2018

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah has completed construction the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique, with first production of natural flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

1

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Syrah Resources Limited (Syrah)

ABN 77 125 242 284

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    4,017,010 Shares under the Share Purchase Plan announced by Syrah on 4 September 2018 (SPP).

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

    As per existing quoted Shares.

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    Yes.

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    $2.23 per Share.

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    As described in the ASX announcement and investor presentation lodged with ASX on 4 September 2018 and the SPP Booklet lodged with ASX on 11 September 2018.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    N/AN/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

    (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

    For example, the issue date for a pro rata

    entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

    timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

16 October 2018.

Number

+Class

343,603,692

Fully paid ordinary shares.

9

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

600,000

Options exercisable at $4.37, expiring 25 June 2021.

400,000

Options exercisable at $3.85, expiring 20 October 2020.

600,000

Options exercisable at $4.67, expiring 20 October 2020.

300,000

Options exercisable at $4.13, expiring 20 October 2020.

500,000

Options exercisable at $5.38, expiring 19 May 2019.

400,000

Options exercisable at $6.23, expiring 2 October 2019.

250,000

Options exercisable at $4.35, expiring 26 October 2020

1,000,000

Options exercisable at $4.68, expiring 1 December 2018

400,000

Options exercisable at $5.04 expiring 24 May 2019

600,000

Options exercisable at $4.11 expiring 1 March 2020

1,000,000

Options exercisable at $4.30, expiring 26 May 2020

36,720

Unlisted performance rights vesting on 31 December 2018, subject to satisfaction of vesting conditions

32,485

Unlisted performance rights vesting on 1 January 2021, subject to satisfaction of vesting conditions

120,060

Unlisted performance rights vesting on 1 January 2019, subject to satisfaction of vesting conditions

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 23:27:08 UTC
