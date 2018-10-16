Syrah Resources : Share Purchase Plan Completed & Appendix 3B

ASX/Media Release

16 October 2018

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN COMPLETED ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") advises that it has completed the Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") for eligible shareholders which closed on 9 October 2018.

The Company has received gross proceeds of A$9.0 million (US$6.4 million1) and has today issued 4,017,010 New Shares, as reflected in the attached Appendix 3B. The New Shares will commence normal trading tomorrow (17 October 2018). Holding statements and refund cheques for valid amendment applications received by the closing date will be dispatched to shareholders on 18 October 2018.

Syrah thanks its shareholders for their support for the Company and continues to progress the Company's development with a strong focus on delivering long term shareholder value.

1 Currency translated at an AUD/USD exchange rate of 0.7108 as of 15 October 2018

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah has completed construction the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique, with first production of natural flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

Name of entity

Syrah Resources Limited (Syrah)

ABN 77 125 242 284

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 4,017,010 Shares under the Share Purchase Plan announced by Syrah on 4 September 2018 (SPP).

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) As per existing quoted Shares.

5 Issue price or consideration $2.23 per Share.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) As described in the ASX announcement and investor presentation lodged with ASX on 4 September 2018 and the SPP Booklet lodged with ASX on 11 September 2018.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

16 October 2018.

Number +Class 343,603,692 Fully paid ordinary shares.

