SYRAH RESOURCES LTD
Syrah Resources : Share Purchase Plan Update

10/03/2018 | 07:38pm EDT

ASX/Media Release

4 October 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

SYRAH SHARE PURCHASE PLAN UPDATE ____________________________________________________________________________________________

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) ("Syrah" or "Company") refers to its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") issued on 11 September 2018 and the Balama Incident and Rectification Update released earlier today.

Given that the Incident occurred during the offer period for SPP, the Company extended the Closing Date for the SPP to 5pm Tuesday 9 October 2018 (AEST), as notified to market on 2 October 2018, to allow shareholders to make an informed decision in relation to the SPP following the Balama Incident and Rectification Update. The revised SPP dates are set out in the Appendix.

As is usual practice, the SPP terms provide that applications under the SPP are irrevocable and cannot be withdrawn after submission.

However, Syrah views its relationship with shareholders as the paramount consideration and accordingly will waive this requirement for shareholders who wish to reduce or withdraw their application under the SPP. The relevant Amendment Application Form must be received prior to the Closing Date of 5pm Tuesday 9 October 2018. Shareholders may contact Computershare on 1300 850 505 (callers within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (callers outside Australia) if they wish to discuss their options or receive a copy of the Amendment Application Form.

Syrah thanks its shareholders for their support of the Company through the SPP and remains committed to the delivery of long term shareholder value.

For further information contact Investor Relations:

Nova Young

Contact: +61 422 575 530

Email: n.young@syrahresources.com.au

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX code: SYR) is an Australian-based industrial minerals and technology company. Syrah has completed construction the Balama Graphite Project (Balama) in Mozambique, with first production of natural flake graphite achieved in November 2017. Balama transitioned to operations with sales and shipments to a global customer base including the battery anode producers, from the start of 2018. Balama will be the leading global producer of high purity graphite. Balama production is targeted to supply traditional industrial graphite markets and emerging technology markets. Syrah is also developing a downstream Battery Anode Material plant in Louisiana, USA and has successfully completed extensive product certification test work with several major battery producers for the use of Balama spherical graphite in the anode of lithium ion batteries. For further information, visit www.syrahresources.com.au

ASX/Media Release

4 October 2018

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Appendix - SPP Revised Dates

Event

Date

SPP Record Date

7:00pm, Monday, 3 September 2018

SPP Offer opens and Booklet dispatched

Tuesday, 11 September 2018

SPP Closing Date

(including deadline for Amendment Application Forms)

5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 October 2018

Issue of New Shares under the SPP

Tuesday, 16 October 2018

Commencement of trading of New Shares

Wednesday, 17 October 2018

Dispatch of holding statements for New Shares and any cheques required as a result of validly submitted Amendment Application Forms

Thursday, 18 October 2018

This timetable (and each reference in the SPP Offer Booklet to a date specified in the timetable) is indicative only and Syrah may, at its discretion, vary any of the above dates by lodging a revised timetable with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). All times referred to in the SPP Offer Booklet are Melbourne time.

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 23:37:02 UTC
