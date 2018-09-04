Syrah Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) - Trading Halt

The securities of Syrah Resources Limited ('SYR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SYR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

James Gerraty

Adviser Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Limited

Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Dear James

Request for trading halt - Syrah Resources Limited

Syrah Resources Limited ACN 125 242 284 (Syrah) requests the immediate implementation of a trading halt in its ordinary shares (ASX Code: SYR), to apply from the commencement of trading on 4

September 2018.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Syrah provides the following information:

(a) the trading halt is requested to allow Syrah to conduct a placement of fully paid ordinary shares to certain professional and sophisticated investors (Placement);

(b) Syrah requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on 6 September 2018 or an announcement by Syrah regarding the completion of the Placement; and

(c) Syrah is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please contact me if you require any further information.

Jennifer Currie

Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary Syrah Resources Limited