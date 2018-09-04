Log in
SYRAH RESOURCES LTD (SYR)
  Report  
Syrah Resources : Trading Halt

09/04/2018

Market Announcement

4 September 2018

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX: SYR) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Syrah Resources Limited ('SYR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of SYR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 6 September 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jon Chow

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

4 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

4 September 2018

By email

James Gerraty

Adviser Listings Compliance (Melbourne) ASX Limited

Level 4, Rialto North Tower 525 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000

Dear James

Request for trading halt - Syrah Resources Limited

Syrah Resources Limited ACN 125 242 284 (Syrah) requests the immediate implementation of a trading halt in its ordinary shares (ASX Code: SYR), to apply from the commencement of trading on 4

September 2018.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Syrah provides the following information:

(a) the trading halt is requested to allow Syrah to conduct a placement of fully paid ordinary shares to certain professional and sophisticated investors (Placement);

  • (b) Syrah requests that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on 6 September 2018 or an announcement by Syrah regarding the completion of the Placement; and

  • (c) Syrah is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please contact me if you require any further information.

Jennifer Currie

Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary Syrah Resources Limited

Disclaimer

Syrah Resources Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 23:31:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,2 M
EBIT 2018 -20,7 M
Net income 2018 -11,9 M
Finance 2018 24,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,33
EV / Sales 2018 7,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 543 M
