Syros Pharmaceuticals : Announces Strategic Priorities and Expected Milestones

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of
medicines that control the expression of genes, today outlined its
strategic priorities and expected upcoming milestones. The Company will
review these priorities in a presentation at the 37th Annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).
“2018 was a great year for Syros,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Syros’
chief executive officer. “We achieved all our key goals, reporting
promising data from both our first-in-class clinical-stage programs,
including initial data on SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in
subsets of AML patients genomically defined by our platform as well as
the first clinical data supporting CDK7 inhibition as a potentially
transformative approach for treating cancer. Building on this momentum,
we are entering 2019 with clear strategic priorities to continue to
advance and expand our clinical-stage pipeline, including reporting
additional data for SY-1425 and SY-1365 and advancing SY-5609, our oral
CDK7 inhibitor, toward clinical development. The progress of our
clinical programs demonstrates the potential of our leading gene control
platform to deliver innovative new medicines that support our vision of
becoming an enduring company and providing a profound benefit for
patients.”
Expected Upcoming Milestones
SY-1425
-
Complete enrollment in mid-2019 in the ongoing Phase 2 study cohort
evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with
azacitidine in RARA and IRF8 biomarker-positive patients
with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not suitable
candidates for standard chemotherapy.
-
Report updated clinical data in the second half of 2019 on SY-1425 in
combination with azacitidine.
SY-1365
-
Report initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the
expansion portion of the ongoing Phase 1 trial, which is assessing
SY-1365 as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care
therapies in multiple ovarian and breast cancer patient populations.
SY-5609
-
Complete IND-enabling studies to support initiation of a Phase 1
oncology trial in early 2020.
Syros also announced today that it has made a portfolio prioritization
decision not to pursue further development of SY-1425 in combination
with daratumumab beyond completion of the ongoing pilot cohort in the
Phase 2 trial.
Financial Guidance
Based on its current operating plans,
Syros expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable
securities will enable it to fund its anticipated operating expenses and
capital expenditure requirements into 2020. Syros had approximately
$113.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of
September 30, 2018.
Presentation at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference
Syros will webcast its corporate
presentation from the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare
Conference in San Francisco on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.
PST (12:00 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation and subsequent
question and answer session can be accessed under Events in the
Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.syros.com.
A downloadable copy of the corporate slide presentation is also
available on the Events section of the website. A replay of the webcast
will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is pioneering the
understanding of the non-coding regulatory region of the genome to
advance a new wave of medicines that control the expression of genes.
Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to
systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA to
identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient
populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of
all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create
medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of
diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases
and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’
lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2
clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute
myeloid leukemia, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1
clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers.
Syros is also developing a deep preclinical and discovery pipeline,
including SY-5609, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as well as programs in
immuno-oncology and sickle cell disease. Led by a team with deep
experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros
is located in Cambridge, Mass.
