Syros Pharmaceuticals : Announces Strategic Priorities and Expected Milestones

Updated Clinical Data on SY-1425 in Combination with Azacitidine Expected in Second Half of 2019

Initial Clinical Data from Expansion Cohorts in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of SY-1365 Expected in Fourth Quarter of 2019

Advancing SY-5609 Toward Clinical Development with Phase 1 Trial Expected to Start in Early 2020

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today outlined its strategic priorities and expected upcoming milestones.

“2018 was a great year for Syros,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Syros’ chief executive officer. “We achieved all our key goals, reporting promising data from both our first-in-class clinical-stage programs, including initial data on SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in subsets of AML patients genomically defined by our platform as well as the first clinical data supporting CDK7 inhibition as a potentially transformative approach for treating cancer. Building on this momentum, we are entering 2019 with clear strategic priorities to continue to advance and expand our clinical-stage pipeline, including reporting additional data for SY-1425 and SY-1365 and advancing SY-5609, our oral CDK7 inhibitor, toward clinical development. The progress of our clinical programs demonstrates the potential of our leading gene control platform to deliver innovative new medicines that support our vision of becoming an enduring company and providing a profound benefit for patients.”

Expected Upcoming Milestones

SY-1425

Complete enrollment in mid-2019 in the ongoing Phase 2 study cohort evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in RARA and IRF8 biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy.

and biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are not suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy. Report updated clinical data in the second half of 2019 on SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine.

SY-1365

Report initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the expansion portion of the ongoing Phase 1 trial, which is assessing SY-1365 as a single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in multiple ovarian and breast cancer patient populations.

SY-5609

Complete IND-enabling studies to support initiation of a Phase 1 oncology trial in early 2020.

Syros also announced today that it has made a portfolio prioritization decision not to pursue further development of SY-1425 in combination with daratumumab beyond completion of the ongoing pilot cohort in the Phase 2 trial.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Syros expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will enable it to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2020. Syros had approximately $113.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2018.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is pioneering the understanding of the non-coding regulatory region of the genome to advance a new wave of medicines that control the expression of genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’ lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers. Syros is also developing a deep preclinical and discovery pipeline, including SY-5609, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as well as programs in immuno-oncology and sickle cell disease. Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.

