Syros Pharmaceuticals : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Multiple Upcoming Clinical Milestones for Its First-in-Class Programs
0
03/07/2019 | 07:31am EST
Expects to Report Updated Data on SY-1425 in Combination with
Azacitidine in Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML Patients in Second Half of 2019
Expects to Report Initial Data from Expansion Portion of Phase 1
Trial of SY-1365 in Fourth Quarter of 2019
Announces Plans to Expand Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of SY-1425 in
Combination with Azacitidine to Include Biomarker-Positive Relapsed or
Refractory AML Patients
Announces New Expansion Cohort to Evaluate SY-1365 in Recurrent
Ovarian Clear Cell Cancer Patients
Management to Host Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. ET Today
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of
medicines that control the expression of genes, today reported financial
results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 and
provided an update on recent accomplishments and upcoming events.
“Our accomplishments in 2018 position us for multiple potential clinical
milestones in 2019 and 2020 that bring us closer to our vision of
building a fully integrated company with medicines that provide a
profound benefit for patients,” said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief
Executive Officer of Syros. “Building on promising clinical data for
both our lead programs, we plan to expand our ongoing Phase 2 trial of
SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine with the addition of a cohort in RARA
and IRF8 biomarker-positive relapsed or refractory AML patients.
We have also added a cohort of recurrent ovarian clear cell cancer
patients to our ongoing Phase 1 trial of SY-1365. The unmet need in both
these patient populations is significant, and we believe these cohorts
could lead to rapid clinical proof-of-concept. These new cohorts, when
combined with our ongoing evaluation of SY-1365 as a single agent in
patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer, give us three potential
fast-to-market opportunities for our lead programs. We are focused on
executing on our clinical trials with the aim of delivering much-needed
therapies to patients as quickly as possible.”
Upcoming Milestones:
SY-1425
Syros announced today that it plans to expand its ongoing Phase 2
trial to assess the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with
azacitidine in RARA or IRF8 biomarker-positive patients
with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The Company
expects this expansion to be open for enrollment in the third quarter.
Syros plans to complete enrollment in mid-2019 in the ongoing Phase 2
trial cohort evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in
combination with azacitidine in RARA or IRF8
biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed AML who are not
suitable candidates for standard chemotherapy.
Syros plans to report updated data in the second half of 2019 from the
ongoing Phase 2 trial of SY-1425 in combination with azaciditine in
newly diagnosed unfit AML patients.
SY-1365
Syros announced today that it has added an expansion cohort to its
ongoing Phase 1 trial of SY-1365 to evaluate its safety and efficacy
as a single agent in patients with recurrent ovarian clear cell
cancer. The Company expects the cohort to be open for enrollment in
the second quarter of 2019. This cohort will replace the cohort
evaluating SY-1365 in patients with primary platinum refractory
ovarian cancer.
Syros plans to report initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of
2019 from the expansion portion of its ongoing Phase 1 trial. These
data are expected to include initial efficacy and safety assessments
from the cohort evaluating SY-1365 as a single agent in high-grade
serous ovarian cancer patients who have had three or more prior lines
of therapy; initial safety and pharmacokinetic data from the cohort
evaluating SY-1365 in combination with carboplatin in high-grade
serous ovarian cancer patients who have had one or more prior lines of
therapy; and initial safety, efficacy and mechanistic data from the
cohort evaluating SY-1365 as a single agent in patients with advanced
solid tumors accessible for biopsy.
SY-5609
Syros plans to complete investigational new drug-enabling studies of
SY-5609 in 2019 to support the initiation of a Phase 1 oncology trial
in early 2020.
Recent Pipeline Highlights:
In December 2018, Syros’ collaborators presented new preclinical data
on SY-1365 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). The
data showed that SY-1365 inhibits tumor cell growth in hormone
receptor-positive (HR-positive) breast cancer cell lines that are
resistant to treatment with CDK4/6 inhibitors and that SY-1365 has
synergistic activity in combination with fulvestrant in these
treatment-resistant cells.
In December 2018, Syros presented initial clinical data from cohorts
in its ongoing Phase 2 trial evaluating SY-1425 in combination with
azacitidine at the 60th American Society of Hematology
(ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. SY-1425 in combination with
azacitidine showed high response rates and rapid onset of action in
biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed unfit AML as of an
October 29, 2018 data cut-off. The data showed:
The aggregate complete response (CR) and complete response with
incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) rate was 50% in
biomarker-positive patients (n=8), and the overall response rate
(ORR) was 63%.
Most initial responses in biomarker-positive patients were seen at
the end of the first treatment cycle, and duration of responses
ranged from 29 to 337 days, with four of five responding patients
remaining on treatment.
The ORR was 17% in biomarker-negative patients (n=6). While the
data from this cohort were less mature due to the timing of
patient enrollment, Syros believes that the difference in the
observed ORR supports the potential predictive value of the RARA
and IRF8 biomarkers for identifying patients most likely to
respond to SY-1425.
The combination was generally well-tolerated, with no evidence of
increased toxicities beyond what has been seen with either agent
alone, including myelosuppression, which can occur when combining
drugs to treat AML.
In December 2018, Syros also presented initial clinical data from a
Phase 2 study cohort evaluating SY-1425 in combination with
daratumumab in biomarker-positive patients with relapsed or refractory
AML and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome at ASH. While the data
showed that SY-1425 induced CD38 expression in eight of nine evaluable
patients, CD38 expression increased to levels exceeding those of a
multiple myeloma cell line control in only two of these patients. Of
those two, one had a morphological leukemia-free state (MLFS)
response. Based on these data, Syros made a portfolio prioritization
decision not to pursue further development of SY-1425 in combination
with daratumumab.
In November 2018, Syros presented clinical data from the dose
escalation portion of its Phase 1 trial of SY-1365 in patients with
advanced solid tumors at the 30th EORTC-NCI-AACR Molecular
Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Symposium (EORTC-NCI-AACR). The data
showed proof-of-mechanism and early signs of clinical activity at
tolerable doses:
Clinical activity was observed in seven of 19 response-evaluable
patients, including one patient with recurrent ovarian clear cell
cancer who had a confirmed partial response (PR) and six
additional patients who had stable disease (SD).
Dose-dependent effects on CDK7 occupancy and downstream gene
expression changes in blood cells were observed.
At doses of 32 mg/m2 and higher, CDK7 occupancy was
greater than 50% when measured three days following dose
administration, exceeding target occupancy levels in preclinical
models that correlated with anti-tumor activity.
Adverse events were predominately low-grade, reversible and
manageable.
Also at EORTC-NCI-AACR, Syros presented preclinical data on SY-1365
showing synergistic anti-tumor activity in combination with
carboplatin in ovarian cancer cell lines and decreased expression of
DNA damage response genes, providing a mechanistic rationale for the
ongoing investigation of SY-1365 in combination with carboplatin in
ovarian cancer patients.
Additionally, Syros presented the first preclinical data from its oral
CDK7 program, detailing the selectivity, potency and anti-tumor
activity of several compounds and supporting the selection of SY-5609,
an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as a development candidate.
Recent Corporate Highlights:
In December 2018, Syros announced that it had been added to the NASDAQ
Biotechnology Index® (NASDAQ: NBI), effective Monday, December 24,
2018.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2018
were $99.7 million, compared with $72.0 million on December 31, 2017.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, Syros reported a net loss of $18.0
million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.3 million, or
$0.58 per share, for the same period in 2017.
Revenues were $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which
relate entirely to Syros’ target discovery collaboration with Incyte
Corporation. Syros did not record revenues in the fourth quarter of
2017.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $15.1 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $11.8 million for the same
period in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an
increase in SY-1365 contract manufacturing costs and professional fees
in support of Syros’ clinical trials, as well as an increase in
employee-related expenses.
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to $3.7 million for the same
period in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an
increase in employee-related expenses.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results
For the full year ended December 31, 2018, Syros reported a net loss of
$62.3 million, or $1.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $54.0
million, or $2.13 per share, for the same period in 2017.
Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $2.1 million, as
compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2017. Revenues earned
in 2018 related entirely to the Incyte collaboration. Revenues earned
in 2017 were earned from a research agreement with a multinational
pharmaceutical company.
R&D expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $50.2 million,
as compared to $41.9 million for the same period in 2017. This
increase was primarily attributable to an increase in contract
manufacturing costs and professional fees in support of Syros’
clinical trials, as well as an increase in employee-related expenses.
G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $16.2 million,
as compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2017. This
increase was primarily attributable to an increase in employee-related
expenses.
Financial Guidance
Based on its current plans, Syros believes that its existing cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its
planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the
second quarter of 2020.
Conference Call and Webcast:
Syros will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these
fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and provide a
corporate update.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 595-4538 for domestic
callers or (636) 812-6496 for international callers and referencing
conference ID number: 7258556. A live webcast of the conference call
will be available online on the Investors & Media section of the Syros
website at www.syros.com.
An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90
days.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals Syros is pioneering the
understanding of the non-coding regulatory region of the genome to
advance a new wave of medicines that control the expression of genes.
Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to
systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA to
identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient
populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of
all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create
medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of
diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases
and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’
lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2
clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute
myeloid leukemia, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1
clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers.
Syros is also developing a deep preclinical and discovery pipeline,
including SY-5609, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as well as programs in
immuno-oncology and sickle cell disease. Led by a team with deep
experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros
is located in Cambridge, Mass.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This
press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without
limitation statements regarding the Company’s ability to advance its
clinical-stage programs, including the of the timing and quantity of
clinical data to be reported from the combination cohorts of the ongoing
Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 and the expansion phase of the ongoing
Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365, as well as the opening of new cohorts
in each of these trials; the ability to complete enrollment in the
cohort of the ongoing clinical Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 in
biomarker-positive newly diagnosed unfit AML patients; the ability to
achieve rapid clinical proof of concept and take advantage of
fast-to-market opportunities for SY-1425 and SY-1365; the predictive
value of the Company’s RARA and IRF8 biomarkers; the
ability to complete IND-enabling preclinical studies and begin clinical
development of SY-5609; the Company’s ability to fund its planned
operations to the second quarter of 2020; and the benefits of Syros’
gene control platform and product development pipeline. The words
‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’
‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’
‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying
words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans,
intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including Syros’
ability to: advance the development of its programs, including SY-1425
and SY-1365, under the timelines it projects in current and future
clinical trials; demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials
the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates;
successfully progress SY-5609 through IND-enabling preclinical and
toxicology studies; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in
clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to
identify patients with the RARA and IRF8 biomarkers;
obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the
freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; obtain and
maintain necessary regulatory approvals; identify, enter into and
maintain collaboration agreements with third parties, including its
ability to perform under the collaboration agreement with Incyte; manage
competition; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital
needed to achieve its business objectives; attract and retain qualified
personnel; and successfully execute on its business strategies; risks
described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Syros’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is on file with
the Securities and Exchange Commission; and risks described in other
filings that Syros makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in
the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press
release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syros expressly disclaims
any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because
of new information, future events or otherwise.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Selected Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands) (unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
99,679
$
72,049
Working capital (1)
82,205
60,746
Total assets
106,766
78,488
Total stockholders’ equity
78,586
65,324
(1)
The Company defines working capital as current assets less current
liabilities. See the Company’s consolidated financial statements for
further details regarding its current assets and current liabilities.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated
Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share
and per share data) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue
$
893
$
—
$
2,050
$
1,101
Operating expenses:
Research and development
15,128
11,780
50,182
41,896
General and administrative
4,372
3,740
16,164
13,891
Total operating expenses
19,500
15,520
66,346
55,787
Loss from operations
(18,607)
(15,520)
(64,296)
(54,686)
Other income, net
575
218
2,017
676
Net loss
$
(18,032)
$
(15,302)
$
(62,279)
$
(54,010)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.54)
$
(0.58
)
$
(1.91)
$
(2.13)
Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share
- basic and diluted