Syros Pharmaceuticals : to Present New Preclinical Data on Its Selective CDK7 Inhibitors, SY-1365 and SY-5609, at AACR Annual Meeting

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present new preclinical data on SY-1365, its first-in-class selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on ovarian and breast cancers, and on SY-5609, its selective oral CDK7 inhibitor that the company has named as its next development candidate, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place March 29-April 3 in Atlanta.

The presentation on SY-1365 will highlight data showing that alterations in the RB pathway are predictive of response to SY-1365 in patient-derived xenograft models of high-grade serous ovarian cancer, supporting exploration of RB alterations as potential biomarkers of response to SY-1365. The presentation on SY-5609 will describe in vitro and in vivo data on the selectivity, potency and anti-tumor activity of SY-5609 that supported its advancement into investigational new drug application (IND)-enabling preclinical studies.

The abstracts for these presentation are now available online on the AACR website at http://www.aacr.org.

Details on the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Prospective identification of RB pathway alterations predict response to SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, in a panel of high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patient derived xenograft (PDX) models

Date & Time: Tuesday April 2, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Session Title: Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Targets

Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics

Presenter: Nan Ke, Syros

Abstract Number: 4409

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 37

Presentation Title: SY-5609, an orally available selective CDK7 inhibitor, demonstrates broad anti-tumor activity in vivo

Date & Time: Tuesday April 2, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Session Title: Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and Therapeutic Targets

Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics

Presenter: Shanhu Hu, Ph.D., Syros

Abstract Number: 4421

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 37

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is pioneering the understanding of the non-coding regulatory region of the genome to advance a new wave of medicines that control the expression of genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’ lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers. Syros is also developing a deep preclinical and discovery pipeline, including SY-5609, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as well as programs in immuno-oncology and sickle cell disease. Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the presentation of data at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; the relevance of RB pathway alterations as potential biomarkers of response to SY-1365; the ability of SY-5609 to advance through IND-enabling preclinical studies; and the benefits of Syros’ gene control platform. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including Syros’ ability to: advance the development of its programs, including SY-1425 and SY-1365, under the timelines it projects in current and future clinical trials; demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates; successfully progress SY-5609 through IND-enabling preclinical and toxicology studies; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to identify patients with the RARA and IRF8 biomarkers; obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals; identify, enter into and maintain collaboration agreements with third parties, including its ability to perform under the collaboration agreement with Incyte; manage competition; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives; attract and retain qualified personnel; and successfully execute on its business strategies; risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Syros’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30,, 2018, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and risks described in other filings that Syros makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syros expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005861/en/