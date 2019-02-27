Syros Pharmaceuticals : to Present New Preclinical Data on Its Selective CDK7 Inhibitors, SY-1365 and SY-5609, at AACR Annual Meeting

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a leader in the development of
medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it
will present new preclinical data on SY-1365, its first-in-class
selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor currently in a
Phase 1 clinical trial focused on ovarian and breast cancers, and on
SY-5609, its selective oral CDK7 inhibitor that the company has named as
its next development candidate, at the American Association for Cancer
Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place March 29-April 3 in Atlanta.
The presentation on SY-1365 will highlight data showing that alterations
in the RB pathway are predictive of response to SY-1365 in
patient-derived xenograft models of high-grade serous ovarian cancer,
supporting exploration of RB alterations as potential biomarkers of
response to SY-1365. The presentation on SY-5609 will describe in
vitro and in vivo data on the selectivity, potency and
anti-tumor activity of SY-5609 that supported its advancement into
investigational new drug application (IND)-enabling preclinical studies.
The abstracts for these presentation are now available online on the
AACR website at http://www.aacr.org.
Details on the presentation are as follows:
Presentation Title: Prospective identification of RB pathway alterations
predict response to SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, in a panel of
high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patient derived xenograft (PDX)
models
Date & Time: Tuesday April 2, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Session
Title: Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and
Therapeutic Targets
Session Category: Molecular and Cellular
Biology/Genetics
Presenter: Nan Ke, Syros
Abstract Number: 4409
Location:
Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 37
Presentation Title: SY-5609, an orally available selective CDK7
inhibitor, demonstrates broad anti-tumor activity in vivo
Date
& Time: Tuesday April 2, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET
Session Title:
Targeting the Cell Cycle: Development of Preclinical Models and
Therapeutic Targets
Session Category: Molecular and Cellular
Biology/Genetics
Presenter: Shanhu Hu, Ph.D., Syros
Abstract
Number: 4421
Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Exhibit Hall
B, Poster Section 37
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is pioneering the
understanding of the non-coding regulatory region of the genome to
advance a new wave of medicines that control the expression of genes.
Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to
systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA to
identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient
populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of
all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create
medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of
diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases
and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’
lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2
clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute
myeloid leukemia, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1
clinical trial focused on patients with ovarian and breast cancers.
Syros is also developing a deep preclinical and discovery pipeline,
including SY-5609, an oral CDK7 inhibitor, as well as programs in
immuno-oncology and sickle cell disease. Led by a team with deep
experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros
is located in Cambridge, Mass.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without
limitation statements regarding the presentation of data at the American
Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; the relevance of RB
pathway alterations as potential biomarkers of response to SY-1365; the
ability of SY-5609 to advance through IND-enabling preclinical studies;
and the benefits of Syros’ gene control platform. The words
‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’
‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’
‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements,
although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying
words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans,
intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking
statements as a result of various important factors, including Syros’
ability to: advance the development of its programs, including SY-1425
and SY-1365, under the timelines it projects in current and future
clinical trials; demonstrate in any current and future clinical trials
the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability of its drug candidates;
successfully progress SY-5609 through IND-enabling preclinical and
toxicology studies; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in
clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to
identify patients with the RARA and IRF8 biomarkers; obtain and maintain
patent protection for its drug candidates and the freedom to operate
under third party intellectual property; obtain and maintain necessary
regulatory approvals; identify, enter into and maintain collaboration
agreements with third parties, including its ability to perform under
the collaboration agreement with Incyte; manage competition; manage
expenses; raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its
business objectives; attract and retain qualified personnel; and
successfully execute on its business strategies; risks described under
the caption “Risk Factors” in Syros’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its Quarterly Reports on
Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30,,
2018, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission; and risks described in other filings that Syros makes with
the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as
of the date hereof, and Syros expressly disclaims any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new
information, future events or otherwise.
