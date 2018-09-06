Syros Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 13

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is pioneering the understanding of the non-coding region of the genome to advance a new wave of medicines that control expression of genes. Syros has built a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyze this unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’ lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery, development and commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.

