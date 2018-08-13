Sysco Announces 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Goals

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today its 2025 Responsibility Goals, building on the company’s long-standing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These newly defined goals set a clear path for the future and demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to care for people, supply products responsibly and protect the planet.



“As the global leader in foodservice distribution, it is our responsibility to operate in a manner that meets the needs of our customers today, while producing positive, lasting change,” said Tom Bené, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Our 2025 goals are a solid foundation that further demonstrate our global sustainability commitment. We are leading our industry with our CSR initiatives and by including specific long-term goals that align with our strategic business priorities, we are living our vision of becoming our customers’ most valued and trusted business partner.”





Themed Delivering A Better Tomorrow, Sysco’s 2025 Responsibility Goals are aligned to three focus areas: People, Products and Planet.

People

Sysco will care for people by giving back, doing good and changing lives in our communities; creating a diverse and inclusive work environment; and empowering associates, customers and the next generation to make healthy choices about lifestyles and diet.

Specifically, the company has set the following People goals to achieve by 2025:

Charitable Giving Donate a total of 200 million meals in our local communities. Contribute a total of $50 million to our local communities.

Diversity and Inclusion Increase total U.S. associate ethnic and gender diversity to 62 percent. Increase spend 25 percent with women and minority-owned suppliers.

Health and Well-Being Expand products in our portfolio with health and wellness benefits. Double associate participation in health and wellness programs.



Products

Sysco will supply products responsibly by improving animal welfare in the foodservice industry; minimizing negative environmental, social or ethical impacts when sourcing products; and ensuring that human rights are respected in the company’s operations, as well as the global supply chain.

Specifically, the company has set the following Product goals to achieve by 2025:

Animal Welfare Publish Sysco’s Animal Welfare Policy and ensure compliance by all Sysco Brand Suppliers.

Responsible Sourcing Identify and develop responsible sourcing commitments for five key commodities.

Human Rights Ensure all high-risk suppliers abide by Sysco’s Global Supplier Code of Conduct.



Planet

Sysco will protect the planet by advancing sustainable agriculture practices, reducing the company’s carbon footprint and diverting waste from landfills, in order to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.

Specifically, the company has set the following Planet goals to achieve by 2025:

Sustainable Agriculture Double the availability of Sysco Brand organic produce. Extend our Sustainable Agriculture program into five fresh crops.

Energy Reduce the carbon footprint of our fleet and operations by sourcing 20 percent of electricity from renewable sources and powering 20 percent of fleet vehicles with alternative fuels.

Waste Divert 90 percent of operations and food waste from landfills.







For more information on Sysco's 2025 Responsibility Goals, visit www.Sysco.com/2025Goals .

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco .

