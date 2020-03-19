Log in
SYSCO CORPORATION

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
News 
News

Sysco Corp. Up Nearly 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

03/19/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is currently at $40.22, up $8.98 or 28.75%

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Down 39.65% month-to-date

-- Down 52.98% year-to-date

-- Down 53.12% from its all-time closing high of $85.80 on Dec. 30, 2019

-- Traded as high as $40.48

-- Up 29.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 3:06:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.89% 20068.85 Delayed Quote.-25.58%
NASDAQ 100 3.38% 7418.040089 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.73% 7253.061889 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
S&P 500 1.15% 2426.79 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
SYSCO CORPORATION 21.25% 37.99 Delayed Quote.-59.01%
Latest news on SYSCO CORPORATION
03:30pSysco Corp. Up Nearly 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk
DJ
03/18SYSCO : Down Nearly 24%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 1987..
DJ
03/06Sysco Celebrates International Women's Day; Launches Inaugural Gem Award to R..
GL
03/05Sysco Announces Leadership Promotions
GL
03/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/04Metro Shares Plunge After Reports of Sysco Takeover
DJ
03/03Sysco Celebrates 50th Anniversary; Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Excha..
GL
03/03Sysco Considering Takeover of Germany's Metro, Sources Say --Bloomberg
DJ
03/03EUROPE : European shares rise as traders bet on more stimulus after Fed rate cut
RE
03/03Plant-Based Meat Makers Compete on Price-Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 60 114 M
EBIT 2020 2 773 M
Net income 2020 1 724 M
Debt 2020 7 367 M
Yield 2020 5,55%
P/E ratio 2020 9,31x
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 15 886 M
Chart SYSCO CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,82  $
Last Close Price 31,24  $
Spread / Highest target 201%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Hourican President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward D. Shirley Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Chief Information & Technology Officer
John M. Cassaday Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION-59.01%14 924
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.51%29 086
KROGER13.83%28 549
TESCO PLC-10.42%26 174
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.71%24 386
AEON CO., LTD.2.97%16 847
