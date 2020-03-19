Sysco Corp. Up Nearly 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Sysco Corporation (SYY) is currently at $40.22, up $8.98 or 28.75%

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Snaps a three day losing streak

-- Down 39.65% month-to-date

-- Down 52.98% year-to-date

-- Down 53.12% from its all-time closing high of $85.80 on Dec. 30, 2019

-- Traded as high as $40.48

-- Up 29.58% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Jan. 21, 1972)

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 3:06:24 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet