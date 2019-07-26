Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sysco Corporation    SYY

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 04:00:10 pm
70.87 USD   +1.06%
05:00pSysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
07/03SYSCO : in New $2 Billion Credit Agreement
DJ
07/03SYSCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

HOUSTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on October 25, 2019, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2019. 

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:                                                
Camilla Zuckero 
Investor & Media Contact
Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com  
T 281-899-1839

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYSCO CORPORATION
05:00pSysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
GL
07/03SYSCO : in New $2 Billion Credit Agreement
DJ
07/03SYSCO CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
07/03SYSCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/14Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility
GL
06/05Sysco Corporation Joins the Partnership for Food Safety Education
GL
06/05Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Confere..
GL
06/03Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the Deutsche Bank Access Global Consumer C..
GL
05/31SYSCO : Flags Softening Restaurant Trends, Trims Three-Year Plan
DJ
05/23SYSCO : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 60 334 M
EBIT 2019 2 700 M
Net income 2019 1 681 M
Debt 2019 8 070 M
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 36 045 M
Chart SYSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 73,50  $
Last Close Price 70,13  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Bené Chief Merchandising Officer & Executive VP
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John M. Cassaday Independent Director
Nancy S. Newcomb Independent Director
Hans-Joachim Körber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION11.91%36 045
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.61%30 925
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD20.26%30 846
TESCO PLC19.36%27 573
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 417
AHOLD DELHAIZE-7.38%25 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group