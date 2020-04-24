Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sysco Corporation    SYY

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sysco Detroit and Victory Smokehouse Team Up to Provide Meals to Local Police

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

DETROIT, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sysco Detroit will team up with Victory Smokehouse, a BBQ restaurant located in Warren, MI, to provide over 50 donated meals for the officers and support staff of the Troy Police Department.

This donation recognizes the essential work provided by these law enforcement teams during the COVID-19 pandemic and everyday. All donated meals will be prepared at Victory Smokehouse using strict sanitation and preparation guidelines to ensure the safety of the chefs, law enforcement personnel and the Sysco employees delivering the BBQ meals.

“We’re in the food business of course, but we’re also very engaged in the business of helping others, so we jumped at the chance to partner with Victory Smokehouse to provide delicious BBQ meals to the law enforcement personnel who provide our communities with 24/7 protection and service,” said Ted Behen, president of Sysco Detroit.

The donation will be delivered at 6:00 PM EST at the Troy Police Department Administration building.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.com
T 281-584-4059

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYSCO CORPORATION
07:01aSysco Detroit and Victory Smokehouse Team Up to Provide Meals to Local Police
GL
07:01aXushi-Ko and Sysco Detroit Team Up to Provide Meals to Beaumont Dearborn Empl..
GL
04/21Sysco to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on May 5
GL
04/15Sysco Donates 13.5 Million Meals In Four Weeks
GL
04/08SYSCO LAUNCHES “SYSCO KNOWS FRESH” CAMPAIGN TO HELP FOODSERVICE O..
GL
04/02SYSCO CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
04/02Sysco announces take out to give back social media campaign
GL
04/02SYSCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/31CREDIT MARKETS : Corporate Bonds Gain a Broader Appeal -- WSJ
DJ
03/30Stock Investors Buy Into Corporate Bond Surge -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 827 M
EBIT 2020 2 148 M
Net income 2020 1 402 M
Debt 2020 7 843 M
Yield 2020 3,48%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 25 298 M
Chart SYSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 59,40  $
Last Close Price 49,75  $
Spread / Highest target 66,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Hourican President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward D. Shirley Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Chief Information & Technology Officer
John M. Cassaday Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION-41.84%25 298
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.88%29 139
TESCO PLC-8.03%28 314
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.34%26 716
KROGER13.42%25 577
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.93%19 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group