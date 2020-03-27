Log in
SYSCO CORPORATION

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
Sysco : Furloughed Sysco Employees Will Be Able to Work at Kroger for 30 Days or More

03/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Food products distributor Sysco Corp. said it has agreed to allow some of its employees to work at Kroger Co. locations for 30 days or more as the companies grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sysco said Friday that temporarily furloughed employees will be able to take advantage of working at the grocery-store chain. Sysco employees who opt to do this will continue to be paid by the company and will receive any of the benefits they typically receive.

"This agreement will benefit many of Sysco's associates by creating good work opportunities with a respected company, while at the same time helping to alleviate strain in the food supply chain due to a surge in demand at retail stores," said Sysco Chief Executive Kevin Hourican in prepared remarks.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KROGER 0.45% 29.13 Delayed Quote.0.03%
SYSCO CORPORATION -5.67% 50.45 Delayed Quote.-37.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 043 M
EBIT 2020 2 672 M
Net income 2020 1 614 M
Debt 2020 7 367 M
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 27 195 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Hourican President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward D. Shirley Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Chief Information & Technology Officer
John M. Cassaday Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION-37.48%27 195
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.58%27 985
TESCO PLC-9.95%27 675
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.44%24 078
KROGER0.03%22 852
AEON CO., LTD.-0.29%17 888
