Sysco : Furloughed Sysco Employees Will Be Able to Work at Kroger for 30 Days or More

By Kimberly Chin

Food products distributor Sysco Corp. said it has agreed to allow some of its employees to work at Kroger Co. locations for 30 days or more as the companies grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sysco said Friday that temporarily furloughed employees will be able to take advantage of working at the grocery-store chain. Sysco employees who opt to do this will continue to be paid by the company and will receive any of the benefits they typically receive.

"This agreement will benefit many of Sysco's associates by creating good work opportunities with a respected company, while at the same time helping to alleviate strain in the food supply chain due to a surge in demand at retail stores," said Sysco Chief Executive Kevin Hourican in prepared remarks.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com