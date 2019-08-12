Sysco : Gross Margin Rises in Latest Quarter

By Micah Maidenberg

Food-distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported weaker-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, but the company pushed up its gross profit margin.

Sysco on Monday reported $15.47 billion in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, up 1% compared with last year but lower than the $15.62 billion analysts predicted, according to FactSet.

Houston-based Sysco reported a profit of $535.8 million, or $1.03 a share, up from $448.9 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company's profit, following adjustments, of $1.10 a share was stronger than the $1.06 a share analysts expected.

Food distributors like Sysco have faced rising costs for workers and transportation. On Monday, Sysco said operating expenses, following adjustments, in its U.S. foodservice business rose due in large part to higher labor and supply chain expenses.

But the company said its overall gross profit margin rose to 19.3% in its latest quarter, up from 19% in the comparable period last year.

