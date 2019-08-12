Log in
SYSCO CORPORATION

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/09 04:02:30 pm
69.99 USD   -0.91%
08:36aSYSCO : Gross Margin Rises in Latest Quarter
DJ
08:20aSYSCO : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:13aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Lower On U.S.-China Trade Worries, Hong Kong Unrest
DJ
News 
Sysco : Gross Margin Rises in Latest Quarter

Sysco : Gross Margin Rises in Latest Quarter

08/12/2019 | 08:36am EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Food-distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) reported weaker-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, but the company pushed up its gross profit margin.

Sysco on Monday reported $15.47 billion in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, up 1% compared with last year but lower than the $15.62 billion analysts predicted, according to FactSet.

Houston-based Sysco reported a profit of $535.8 million, or $1.03 a share, up from $448.9 million, or 85 cents a share, a year earlier.

The company's profit, following adjustments, of $1.10 a share was stronger than the $1.06 a share analysts expected.

Food distributors like Sysco have faced rising costs for workers and transportation. On Monday, Sysco said operating expenses, following adjustments, in its U.S. foodservice business rose due in large part to higher labor and supply chain expenses.

But the company said its overall gross profit margin rose to 19.3% in its latest quarter, up from 19% in the comparable period last year.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

