Sysco Kicks-Off Fourth Annual Associate Volunteer Initiative “Sysco Gives Back Weeks”

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today kicks-off its fourth annual associate volunteer initiative, Sysco Gives Back Weeks, as part of the Company’s charitable giving strategic focus to combat hunger and food insecurity in the local communities it serves.



This two-week effort, coordinated each spring, supports the Company’s core community partners who are focused on hunger relief and provides Houston-based associates with an array of opportunities to volunteer during regular work hours, including onsite events at both Corporate campuses and Sysco Houston, the Company’s local operating company. The Company will also host Saturday events to allow associates to volunteer as a family.

“As the global leader in food distribution, Sysco is uniquely positioned to help drive out hunger in the communities where we live and work,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president of corporate affairs. “Reducing food insecurity is a cornerstone of our philanthropic and volunteer efforts and we are working to donate a total of 200 million meals by 2025. To help achieve this goal, we direct 75 percent of the company’s donations and volunteer activities, such as Sysco Gives Back Weeks, toward hunger relief initiatives.”

Sysco’s Houston-based associates will donate their time and efforts over the coming two-week campaign with Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, Cypress Assistance Ministries Mobile Pantry, Cy-Fair Helping Hands, Catholic Charities Pan de Vida, Houston Food Bank’s main warehouse, kitchen and Spring Branch mobile pantry, Kids’ Meals, Meals on Wheels, Mesa Outreach Mobile Pantry, Target Hunger and Urban Harvest.

Over the two-week period, Sysco will help provide thousands of meals via the volunteer efforts of hundreds of associates in support of those in need across the Houston area.

