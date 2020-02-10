Log in
SYSCO CORPORATION

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
Sysco Kicks-Off Fourth Annual Associate Volunteer Initiative “Sysco Gives Back Weeks”

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today kicks-off its fourth annual associate volunteer initiative, Sysco Gives Back Weeks, as part of the Company’s charitable giving strategic focus to combat hunger and food insecurity in the local communities it serves.

This two-week effort, coordinated each spring, supports the Company’s core community partners who are focused on hunger relief and provides Houston-based associates with an array of opportunities to volunteer during regular work hours, including onsite events at both Corporate campuses and Sysco Houston, the Company’s local operating company. The Company will also host Saturday events to allow associates to volunteer as a family.

“As the global leader in food distribution, Sysco is uniquely positioned to help drive out hunger in the communities where we live and work,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s vice president of corporate affairs. “Reducing food insecurity is a cornerstone of our philanthropic and volunteer efforts and we are working to donate a total of 200 million meals by 2025. To help achieve this goal, we direct 75 percent of the company’s donations and volunteer activities, such as Sysco Gives Back Weeks, toward hunger relief initiatives.”

Sysco’s Houston-based associates will donate their time and efforts over the coming two-week campaign with Bayou City Blessings in a Backpack, Cypress Assistance Ministries Mobile Pantry, Cy-Fair Helping Hands, Catholic Charities Pan de Vida, Houston Food Bank’s main warehouse, kitchen and Spring Branch mobile pantry, Kids’ Meals, Meals on Wheels, Mesa Outreach Mobile Pantry, Target Hunger and Urban Harvest.

Over the two-week period, Sysco will help provide thousands of meals via the volunteer efforts of hundreds of associates in support of those in need across the Houston area.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media contact:
Shannon Mutschler
281-584-4059
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.com       

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
