SYSCO CORPORATION

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
Sysco : Misses 3Q Estimates for Sales But Says Trends Improved in April

05/05/2020

By Allison Prang

Sysco Corp. said trends started to improve last month but reported a loss for the third quarter and sales and adjusted earnings that missed estimates from analysts.

The food products seller and distributor said Tuesday that its quarterly loss was $3.3 million, or 1 cent a share. A year ago the company logged earnings of $440.1 million, or 85 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 45 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 58 cents a share.

Sales were $13.7 billion, which fell 6.5% from a year ago, the company said. Analysts expected $13.94 billion.

The company said it has reduced about a third of its staff levels through permanent cuts and temporary furloughs. Those cuts were a part of $500 million in expense reductions the company made in the fourth quarter. Sysco said it expects it will start to realize the cost cuts starting this quarter.

After the third-quarter exit rate saw a dramatic decline in volume, sales and gross profit across all of its business segments as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has begun to see improvement.

"From the low point at the end of March, trends in April have shown sequential weekly improvement that reflects further momentum and upward trajectory," the company said. "We expect additional improvement throughout the month of May as certain states allow restaurants to re-open their dining areas."

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

